Bank of Baroda confirms data breach, says employee email account compromised in hack

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday, July 27, confirmed a security incident that led to unauthorised access to “certain data” by threat actors. The incident involved comprise of an employee’s email account, BoB said.

“The matter was promptly identified, and immediate containment measures were implemented,” BoB wrote in a post on X. While the bank did not elaborate on which data was affected in the security incident, it said that BoB’s core banking systems were not breached in the incident and continue to remain secure.

BoB further said that it is carrying out a forensic probe of the security incident. It is also working closely with relevant authorities in accordance with regulatory requirements. “The Bank remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of information security and to safeguarding the trust of its customers and stakeholders,” the official statement read.

The bank’s confirmation comes after posts on social media alleged that nearly 1 terabyte (TB) of data, including BoB’s personal and corporate banking records, were stolen by a threat actor. The threat actor posted samples of the allegedly stolen data on a dark web forum, according to Dark Web Intelligence, a handle on X that monitors hacker activity on such hidden data marketplaces.