Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is not launching a Swadeshi SIM with BSNL for everyone: Here’s what you need to know

Some reports Monday said Baba Ramdev’s company Patanjali was planning to enter the telecom sector and had announced a special partnership with BSNL for special Swadeshi SIMs with a new Rs 144 plan. However, it has been confirmed today that the so-called BSNL and Patanjali tie-up is only for employees of the company and linked organisations. Patanjali and Baba Ramdev are not entering the telecom sector to launch their own SIM cards.

According to a press release from Patanjali, the new BSNL plan of Rs 144 will give its employees unlimited calls on local and STD, roaming on all sectors, 2GB of data per day along with 100 SMS free per day. However, the plan is limited to just employees of the company.

In a couple of tweets, BSNL too clarified that the plan is available “for members of Patanjali organisations like Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakostha, Yuva Bharat, Patanjali Kisan Seva and Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi cardholders.”

Patanjali had earlier issued a statement saying it was incorrect to say that the company was planning to enter the telecom sector. The statement adds, “Patanjali has collaborated with BSNL for low rate calls, and other benefits, for its own workers across the country.”

According to the official press release, Patanjali’s SIMs are under the company’s ‘Swadeshi’ initiative, which encourages the use of products and services from India. Patanjali claims the internal tie-up with BSNL will further boost the company’s ‘Swadeshi’ initiative.

Patanjali’s press release also states that all of its employees will be given these SIM cards. According to the press release, Patanjali has tied up with the state-owned BSNL as it is a ‘swadeshi’ telecom company.

