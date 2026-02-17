AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’

The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative. (Express Image)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday, February 17, said it is collaborating with the Indian government to strengthen its generative AI capabilities, with a focus on addressing data residency and security requirements.

The tech giant said it is working with India-based cloud computing operator Yotta Data Services to deploy ‘AWS Outposts’ under the National Informatics Centre’s (NIC) MeghRaj 2.0 cloud computing initiative.

The hybrid architecture of these AWS Outposts would enable government departments to run sensitive workloads within NIC data centres while accessing the full capabilities of AWS services such as AWS Nitro System for security, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).