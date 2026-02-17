AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday, February 17, said it is collaborating with the Indian government to strengthen its generative AI capabilities, with a focus on addressing data residency and security requirements.
The tech giant said it is working with India-based cloud computing operator Yotta Data Services to deploy ‘AWS Outposts’ under the National Informatics Centre’s (NIC) MeghRaj 2.0 cloud computing initiative.
The hybrid architecture of these AWS Outposts would enable government departments to run sensitive workloads within NIC data centres while accessing the full capabilities of AWS services such as AWS Nitro System for security, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).
The announcement comes amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to February 20.
Speaking at an AWS Symposium held on the sidelines of the Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, Minister of State for IT Jitin Prasada said, “As far as AI goes, India has taken up a great responsibility to ensure that there will be no haves and have not’s. AWS has been collaborating with India for quite some time. It goes to show that AI, cloud and the whole ecosystem is evolving. And it won’t just be cities such as Delhi and Mumbai that will gain. Rural areas, which is the real strength of India, will also be able to connect.”
“Collaborations, like the one with the government and AWS, ensures that cloud computing plays an important role in the country’s tech journey. We want to democratise access to compute and ensure that everyone reaps the benefits of AI by taking a bottom-up approach,” Prasada added.
Commenting on the deployment of AWS Outposts to support government operations, Sandeep Dutta, President, AWS India and South Asia, said, “This synergy with Yotta represents AWS’s commitment to supporting the Government of India’s digital transformation vision. By deploying AWS Outposts for NIC Meghraj 2.0, we’re enabling government departments to leverage the full power of our cloud services and generative AI capabilities while meeting the requirements for sensitive workloads.”
“By enabling AWS Outposts within NIC’s Meghraj 2.0 framework, we are combining Yotta’s enterprise-grade data center and sovereign cloud capabilities with AWS’s advanced cloud and AI services to deliver a robust hybrid architecture tailored for India’s public sector,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director & CEO, Yotta Data Services.
AWS Outposts are expected to aid citizen-centric applications running in NIC data centres during peak demand. “During peak demand periods, applications can expand to the AWS Region in India for use cases like data ingestion, with data synchronising back to NIC data centers within hours, enabling elastic scaling beyond on-premises capacity constraints,” as per the company.
NIC can also enforce security guardrails while relying on AWS Outposts using AWS Control Tower, which create a security baseline initialised for every new workload eliminating risk of human errors with manual configurations and preventing security drift.
The rise of AI has created a shortage of memory chips worldwide, causing concern among industry leaders like Elon Musk and Tim Cook. Tech giants have invested heavily in AI data centers, driving up prices for PC, smartphone, and laptop components. This has resulted in delays and increased costs for gaming consoles and other electronics.