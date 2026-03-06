AWS launches Amazon Connect Health, an AI agent platform for healthcare providers

Amazon Connect Health marks the first time AWS has offered AI agents within a platform built specifically to operate within healthcare regulatory requirements. (Image for representation: Freepik)

Amazon Web Services has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for healthcare providers. The platform, Amazon Connect Health, aims to help healthcare providers reduce the administrative burden that often hampers patient care.

A platform built for healthcare workflows

Amazon Connect Health uses AI agents—software programs capable of performing tasks on behalf of humans—to automate several routine processes in medical environments. These include scheduling, patient confirmation, documentation, and other time-consuming activities.

Healthcare organisations often face problems related to paperwork and data entry. AWS claims that the new platform will reduce repetitive tasks, allowing doctors and medical staff to focus on patients rather than on administrative work.