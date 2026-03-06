AWS launches Amazon Connect Health, an AI agent platform for healthcare providers

Amazon Web Services has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for healthcare providers. The platform, Amazon Connect Health, aims to help healthcare providers reduce the administrative burden that often hampers patient care.
Amazon Connect Health uses AI agents—software programs capable of performing tasks on behalf of humans—to automate several routine processes in medical environments. These include scheduling, patient confirmation, documentation, and other time-consuming activities.
Healthcare organisations often face problems related to paperwork and data entry. AWS claims that the new platform will reduce repetitive tasks, allowing doctors and medical staff to focus on patients rather than on administrative work.
The system is designed in a way that it meets healthcare privacy standards and is eligible for HIPAA compliance (adhering to US laws that protect the privacy, security, and integrity of protected health information). It also integrates directly with electronic health record (EHR) systems, allowing medical staff to work with the tools they already use. AWS said the platform is currently working alongside several EHR software providers, data integration firms, and patient engagement companies.
In 2018, AWS had released Amazon Comprehend Medical, a tool designed to analyse medical text and extract meaningful information from unstructured clinical data. Later, in 2021, it introduced Amazon HealthLake, a system built to organise and store healthcare data using modern interoperability standards. The company also launched HealthOmics in 2022, a platform focused on bioinformatics and genomic research workflows.
However, Amazon Connect Health marks the first time AWS has offered AI agents within a platform built specifically to operate within healthcare regulatory requirements.
The platform currently supports patient verification and ambient clinical documentation. Additional capabilities are on the way. Features such as appointment scheduling and patient insights are currently in preview, while tools for medical coding and other administrative functions are expected to be released later.
AWS said the service is priced at $99 per user per month and supports up to 600 patient encounters monthly. According to the company, most primary care doctors typically manage about 300 patient visits per month.
The healthcare sector has always been plagued by administrative burden, which sometimes results in burnout. As a result, several tech firms and startups have begun developing AI tools that seek to address the issue of administrative burden in the healthcare sector.
By offering Amazon Connect Health, AWS is now entering the space of AI tools for the healthcare sector, which helps providers automate their workflows while ensuring the security of their patients’ information.