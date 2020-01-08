With eye on future cloud operations, AWS signs MoU with Drone Federation of India

Rahul Sharma, President, India and South Asia Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd and Rahat Kulshreshtha – President, DFI at the MoU signing ceremony. (Image source: AWS) Rahul Sharma, President, India and South Asia Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd and Rahat Kulshreshtha – President, DFI at the MoU signing ceremony. (Image source: AWS)

“In the long run, we see drones being controlled over the cloud, because that will be only way you will be able to run large scale operations, whether it is for logistics or for air taxis or any of those systems. With the advent of 5G and technologies like that, it will allow us to use that high bandwidth,” Rajat Kulshreshtha, the president of the Drone Federation of India (DFI) tells indianexpress.com. And this importance of cloud infrastructure is the reason why the DFI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in India.

DFI is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led body for the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry in India and includes companies and startups which are part of the country’s nascent UAV sector. The collaboration with AWS will provide them with access and more insight into Amazon’s cloud infrastructure along with technical solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rahul Sharma, President, India and South Asia Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd, said, this is more about technological intervention more than anything else. “We can provide technical help with our cloud platform. We will provide credits for them to use for prototypes and experiments and proof of concepts and technical expertise,” he added.

Sharma also said they want to give these drone companies and startups help around “artificial intelligence and machine learning services,” from AWS, which would be crucial to drone operations in the future.

“They can come in and talk to our experts on what they need, or if they want to try out the new service that we have. Typically, some of them may require funding from the point of view of the cloud platform so we give them promotional credits for them to use. They can then experiment with different types of low infrastructure options or machine learning models, they don’t have to worry about spending money on the platform,” he explained.

AWS and DFI are hoping to zero in on more use cases for drones in India, especially those which will have maximum impact on the public sector.

“One example of drone usage would be in precision agriculture. We want to spend some time and bring in the government stakeholders, bring in private enterprises together and say, let’s define how best to prioritize and roll out some of these requirements,” Sharma said.

Amazon views drone technology as having a major impact in India in the next three to five years, which is why the collaboration with DFI.

“Agriculture, healthcare is a big area and inclusion in smart cities. All of those are really big areas of focus for the government, and for citizen impact and drones are going to have a big claim in all of these use cases. So from that point of view, getting in early, with the right stakeholders makes a lot of sense,” he explained further.

He gives examples of how drones could help with delivery of medicines in remote areas, or how they could help in mapping out specific areas for data on a specific disease. But DFI’s Kulshreshtha admits there is some time to go before some of these uses cases are explored to their maximum limits in India. and says that’s “more to do with the regulation than anything else at the moment.”

“We have seen extreme amount of traction and money being spent on mining, there is traction on agriculture mapping. Agriculture is a big use case. But honestly, the only place where we have been able to push this is defense,” he said. Currently, India’s drone rules require a permit for flying one, except for nano drones, and there are categories of drones based on the weight, size.

But for a full-scale industry, regulation is still in the works. DFI’s president admits that the current regulation scenario in India for drones and UAVs is complex, and it is not an easy technology to regulate. “If we lose anything beyond another year, year and a half, then we have lost this lost this race already,” he cautions.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd