Average data consumption in India at 7GB per subscriber each month: TRAI report

The average data usage per wireless data subscriber in India stood at 7.69GB per month in 2018, revealed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its ‘Wireless Data Services in India’ report. This is comparatively higher than 4.13GB per month consumption for the year 2017.

TRAI’s report also showed that in India 4G data consumption was much higher than the overall average and stood at 9.73GB per wireless data subscriber per month. In contrast, the average cost occurred by a subscriber per GB of data usage stood at Rs 11.78. This was a drastic fall in average data prices from 2015, when the cost was Rs 226 per GB.

The report also showed that while India’s total wireless subscribers stood at 1.176 billion (includes GSM, CDMA connections as well), only 49.17 per cent are subscribing to wireless data. The number of wireless data subscribers was at 578 million, though this segment saw 36.36 per cent growth in 2018, which was much higher than the overall market.

TRAI states that this surge in the consumption of data has occurred after the introduction of LTE in 2016. The report also states that credit can be given to the launch of Reliance Jio in 2016, after which the cost of wireless data has steeply declined and the number of subscribers has increased year on year.

According to TRAI, 4G LTE network accounted for 86.85 per cent of the total volume share of wireless data used in 2018. In the report, TRAI also said that preparatory steps for widespread deployment of 5G networks have already started. In India, 5G network deployment is expected to begin by 2020.

Other notable highlights from TRAI’s report are

Total number of wireless data subscribers increased to 578.20 million at the end of 2018, showing a growth rate of 36.36 per cent.

Total data usage during 2018 was capped at 46,404 million GB, showing a yearly growth of 131 per cent.

Overall revenue generated from wireless data usage across the country was Rs 54,671.44 crores in 2018, this excludes the rental revenue telecom service providers make.

The average revenue per (ARPU) wireless data subscriber per month was clocked at Rs 90.61 in 2018. This was a healthy growth given the number stood at Rs 71.25 in 2014, Rs 79.98 in 2017.