‘Authoritative news sources to get better play on YouTube’

With elections in India just a few weeks away, YouTube has underlined how it was working to promote authoritative news sources on its platforms. Initiatives taken by YouTube have resulted in a 3X growth in watch time for content for authoritative sources, said Tim Katz, the video platform’s director of news partnerships.

Katz said they are committed to growing news responsibly on YouTube for the long term, in India and around the world. “We are taking steps to support the future of news in online video by working with news organisations and developing product features for news on our platform,” he said.

Katz said YouTube has a three-pronged approach for news — make credible source readily available, provide context to help people make their own decisions and support journalism with technology.

“There is no substitute for credibility,” Katz said adding how top news carousel and breaking news carousel, already available in India, features authoritative sources. The feature will be rolled out for Hindi also soon.

To offer more context, YouTube has also started flagging if a third-party has already fact checked a piece of content. It also flags if a publisher is funded by a government for instance. Katz said YouTube has also committed $25 million to the news industry and is also funding innovation to help newsgroups and publishers with 87 projects in 23 countries.

However, YouTube does not have a FactCheck play for video and Katz told indianexpress.com they think “text as the best way to put that information before users”. Katz said the process of picking authoritative sources is “very similar to what Google News does” and is based on “expertise, authoritativeness and trust”.

He said YouTube had transitioned to thinking of monetisation of content as a privilege and this has helped take a out a lot of bad actors. “When something violates the guidelines we do take the content off entirely,” he added.