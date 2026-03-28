Austria plans social media ban for children under 14

Various countries are considering or moving towards similar bans. France's lower house of parliament ‌approved a ban ​for ​under-15s in ​January. (Image: Reuters)

Austria’s conservative-led, three-party government plans to introduce a ban on social media use for children under 14, it said on Friday.

Cabinet members from the three ruling parties announced a deal between them on the principle of ⁠a ​ban, aimed at protecting children from “algorithms that are addictive” and content including sexual abuse, but could not say when it would begin, and they have yet ​to ​agree on how it will ⁠be implemented.

“We will decisively protect children and young people in future from the ‌negative effects of social media,” Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler of the Social Democrats said.

“We will no longer stand by and watch while these platforms make our children addicted and often also sick … The risks associated with this use ⁠were ignored ⁠for long enough, and now it is time to act,” he added.