Australians reach for VPNs, find porn sites blocked as online age-restrictions take effect

Australians were downloading virtual private networks (VPNs) in droves, while one of the world’s largest pornography distributors said it was blocking users as the country rolled out sweeping online age restrictions on Monday.
Last December, Australia became the first country to impose a nationwide ban on teenagers using social media. A separate law now requires AI-powered chatbot services to keep certain content – including pornography, extreme violence and self-harm and eating disorder material – from minors or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($34.5 million).
The country also joined Britain, France and dozens of U.S. states requiring websites which disseminate pornography to verify users are over 18. App stores must also run age checks before allowing downloads of software labelled 18+.
The country’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said the measures aimed to afford children the same protection online as the world expected offline.
“A child today can’t walk into a bar and order a drink, they can’t stroll into a strip club or browse an adult shop or sit down at a blackjack table in a casino,” she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“This just really brings … those protections that we put for kids in place to the digital realm.”
Three of the 15 most downloaded free smartphone apps on Monday were VPNs, a chart published by iPhone maker Apple showed. The most downloaded VPN, called VPN – Super Unlimited Proxy, ranked ahead of any social media platform, the chart showed.
VPN – Super Unlimited Proxy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. All internet-connected devices carry an individual code which discloses their location, and VPNs hide the user’s location by assigning a new code to the device.
Canada-based Aylo, owner of a large network of pornography websites, meanwhile blocked Australians from accessing the platforms RedTube and YouPorn, while presenting a version of Pornhub without explicit content.
All the websites carried a banner saying it was “not currently accepting new account registrations in your region”.
Aylo did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Sydney Morning Herald quoted an Aylo spokesperson saying the company’s Australian users would be “presented with a safe-for-work experience when they view our platforms”.
Tom Sulston, deputy chair of advocacy group Digital Rights Watch, said it was unsurprising that people were reaching for VPNs.
“My hope is that, not only will they discover that this works for looking at spicier internet sites, but that it’s just generally a good idea to use VPNs when you’re traversing the internet, because they do offer you some privacy protections.”