Australians reach for VPNs, find porn sites blocked as online age-restrictions take effect

The country joins Britain, France, and dozens of US states. (Source: Pexels)

Australians were downloading virtual private networks (VPNs) in droves, while one of the world’s largest pornography distributors said it was blocking users as the country rolled out sweeping online age restrictions on Monday.

Last December, Australia became the first country to impose a nationwide ban on teenagers using social media. A separate law now requires AI-powered chatbot ⁠services ​to keep certain content – including pornography, extreme violence and self-harm and eating disorder material – from minors or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($34.5 million).

The country also joined Britain, France and dozens of U.S. states requiring websites which disseminate pornography to verify users are over 18. App stores must ​also ​run age checks before allowing downloads of software labelled 18+.