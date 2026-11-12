Australian companies face ‘AI washing’ claims after wave of job cuts, offshoring

Australia’s blue-chip companies are increasingly invoking artificial intelligence as they cut jobs and move work offshore, unions and experts say, complicating the government’s efforts to support employment in a slowing economy.

On Tuesday, Qantas, Australia’s flag carrier, said it would cut 850 jobs and outsource some corporate functions offshore as part of an AI-driven overhaul with consulting firm Accenture, a move that has raised accusations of “AI washing.”

“AI washing” describes a practice by companies of attributing layoffs to AI tools when the primary driver may be broader cost-cutting measures, such as shifting jobs offshore.

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Tech companies WiseTech and Atlassian have cut jobs this year, attributing the losses to AI. Telecommunications firm Telstra has also cut jobs from an AI joint ⁠venture with ​Accenture, with some work offshored to India.