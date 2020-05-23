Australia records fastest internet speed; can download 1000 HD movies in a second

Australia recorded the fastest internet speed at 44.2 Tbps. (Representational Image: Pixabay) Australia recorded the fastest internet speed at 44.2 Tbps. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Researchers in Australia claim that they have recorded the fastest internet speed ever that could enable a user to download more than 1000 HD (high-definition) movies in less than a second.

The team of researchers from Australia’s Swinburne, Monash, and RMIT universities recorded data speeds of 44.2 terabits per second (Tbps), which is a million times faster than the speed offered by a good Australian government-owned National Broadband Network (NBN) connection, as per an Australian news agency.

Researchers claim that they achieved the record speed by using a single optical chip the size of a fingernail. The device is called a micro-comb that replaces around 80 lasers found in some existing telecoms hardware.

They planted and tested this device outside the laboratory using existing infrastructure similar to that used by Australia’s NBN. It produced the highest amount of data ever produced by a single optical chip, which are used in fibre-optic broadband systems around the world these days.

The micro-comb worked as a “splitter” of sorts to divide the internet fibres into 80 unique channels. The researchers from the three universities found that each of the new split channels had the same capacity as the original one, thus drastically multiplying the amount of data a single fibre can send and receive.

The micro-comb device is compatible with Australia’s current NBN infrastructure and the team hopes for cheaper and more energy-efficient connections in the future. They believe that the data speed could help the medicine, education, finance, e-commerce industries, as well as self-driving cars and other modes of future transportation.

