Australia hikes levy for tech giants that fail to strike local news deals

An exclusion for professional networking sites has also been removed, bringing LinkedIn within its scope.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiAug 3, 2026 03:11 PM IST
Australia's social media age-verification system is facing scrutiny after a new study found platforms rarely requested proof of age from new users. (Image: Reuters)Australia's social media age-verification system is facing scrutiny after a new study found platforms rarely requested proof of age from new users. (Image: Reuters)
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The Australian government has hiked a planned levy that will force tech giants to pay multimillion-dollar charges if they fail to strike commercial deals with local media outlets for news on their platforms.

-The government said on Monday it increased the levy for its planned News Bargaining ⁠Incentive ​to 2.5% from 2.25%.

-In a change from an earlier proposal, the tax would only be calculated from a tech company’s advertising revenue, rather than its ​entire business ​revenue, the government said.

-The ⁠levy applies to companies with a “significant” social media or search service in Australia, and ‌local revenue exceeding A$250 million ($175.7 million), capturing Meta , Google and TikTok.

-An exclusion for professional networking sites has also been removed, bringing LinkedIn within its scope.

-All of the money raised would be directed to the news media sector ⁠to support local ⁠journalism, the government said.

-“The charge-base for the News Bargaining Incentive will be advertising ⁠revenue,” ‌Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino told ABC Radio ​National.

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-“We’ve upped the charge rate ‌from 2.25 to 2.5% to make sure that the overall amount of money raised by ‌the deals entered into ​by ​these platforms ​with the media is about the same, and that it will, going forward, ​increase as the amount of revenue from ⁠advertising increases for the platforms, but that this will be more connected with that part of their ‌business.”

-⁠The new laws are expected to be introduced when parliament resumes sitting later this ​month.

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