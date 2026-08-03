Australia hikes levy for tech giants that fail to strike local news deals

Australia's social media age-verification system is facing scrutiny after a new study found platforms rarely requested proof of age from new users. (Image: Reuters)

The Australian government has hiked a planned levy that will force tech giants to pay multimillion-dollar charges if they fail to strike commercial deals with local media outlets for news on their platforms.

-The government said on Monday it increased the levy for its planned News Bargaining ⁠Incentive ​to 2.5% from 2.25%.

-In a change from an earlier proposal, the tax would only be calculated from a tech company’s advertising revenue, rather than its ​entire business ​revenue, the government said.

-The ⁠levy applies to companies with a “significant” social media or search service in Australia, and ‌local revenue exceeding A$250 million ($175.7 million), capturing Meta , Google and TikTok.