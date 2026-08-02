Australia defends teen social media ban after study shows most still online

Teenagers under the age of 16 are to be banned from accessing “high-risk” social media apps. (File Photo)

Australia’s government mounted a defence on Saturday of its world-first ban on social media for children under 16, even as fresh data revealed the scale of the challenge confronting the landmark policy.

The defence came a day after the nation’s internet regulator found that more than eight in ten Australian teenagers were still using social media three ⁠months ​after the restrictions took effect, underscoring the difficulty of policing a digital world woven into daily life.

Australia introduced the landmark ban in December on concerns about the impact of social media on ​the ​mental and physical health of children. The ⁠ban, being closely watched overseas, has drawn criticism from social media companies, mostly based in the ‌U.S.