Australia considers tougher enforcement of social media ban for teens

Australia’s prime minister said on Friday he was keen to make sure the country’s social media ban for children was as strong as possible, as a new study found that the measure — the first of its kind and now six months old — had little impact on teen use.

The ⁠government ​plans to stress-test the law which bans platforms like Meta’s Instagram and Google’s YouTube from giving under-16s accounts.

“What we want to do is to make sure that the laws are as strong as possible and that they will withstand any legal challenges which are made,” Prime ​Minister ​Anthony Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.