Audible introduces sleep series for free in India on Amazon Echo, other Alexa Devices

You will be able to access the series for free if you own an Amazon Echo or other Alexa enabled devices ( Image source : File)

Audible, the spoken word content service from Amazon, is introducing five sleep- and relaxation-focussed audio series. The company is bringing the series to Alexa-enabled devices in India including Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV among others.

The library of content is said to include guided meditations, bedtime stories, and sound baths which will aim to help you sleep better and overcome sleep anxiety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can simply say “Alexa, Help me Sleep”, to play Audible’s “Meditations: The Audible Sleep Collection”.

You can also access the service by opening Audible Suno skill and then choose “Sleep” as their genre option. The series is said to be particularly helpful for people experiencing sleep anxiety, amidst the pandemic. The series includes well known celebrity narrators such as Diddy, Nick Jonas, and Curtis Stone.

“I’m confident that this collaboration with Alexa will take it to a larger audience –anyone with an Alexa device or even the Amazon app (android only) on their phone can access it through Alexa. I hope it brings relief, comfort and of course, sleep to everyone during these trying times” said Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India while commenting on the service.

Audible subscription costs Rs 199 per month in India, though the company offers a three month free trial for those sign up. Users can listen to audio books, podcasts on the platform.