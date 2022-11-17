scorecardresearch
Audible brings offline downloading and listening to Apple Watch

Apple Watch users will soon be able to download and listen to audiobooks without having to connect to their phones.

Audible Apple Watch, Audible new features, Audible Apple Watch updateAudible is an audiobook service owned by Amazon. (Image Source: Audible)

Audible is one of the most popular audiobook services in the world. Offering access to more than 2,00,000 premium audiobooks and 15,000 plus titles, the service lets users listen to their favourite audiobook on the go.

Available on a wide range of devices, the service is now bringing some new features for Apple Watch users. Similar to Spotify, Audible users will soon be able to download audiobooks on their smartwatches and listen to them on the go without having to connect to their smartphones. 

Just one tap on a title in your Audible library and the app will offer you the option to download the audiobook on Apple Watch’s internal storage.

Also Read |Apple Watch saves Pune teen’s life after serious accident

Also, the developers are introducing new functionalities that will download the content simultaneously in the background when the users start streaming an audiobook and even control the narration speed. However, this feature can be toggled by choosing the ‘streaming only’ option in settings.

The Audible app on Apple Watch will now sync so users can now pick up right where they left off without having to worry about missing a line or even a word. 

