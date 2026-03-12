Atlassian to cut roughly 10% jobs in pivot to AI, Rajeev Rajan will step down as CTO

Oracle is axing jobs to mitigate the soaring costs of AI, and Morgan Stanley has said that it is part of its strategy and intends to add more staff going forward. (Image: FreePik)

Atlassian said on Wednesday it would lay off around 10% of its workforce, or 1,600 employees, to push into artificial intelligence and enterprise sales.

Shares ⁠of ​the enterprise software company rose nearly 2% in extended trading after Atlassian said it plans to “rebalance” its resources to focus on the “future of teamwork in the AI era.”

The company said the majority of impacted employees are in North America, amounting to 40%, followed ​by ​30% in Australia and 16% in India. It expects ⁠to incur about $225 million to $236 million in charges related to the layoffs and office space reductions.

“Our approach is not ‘AI replaces people.’ ‌But it would be disingenuous to pretend AI doesn’t change the mix of skills we need or the number of roles required in certain areas. It does,” CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said in a memo to employees.