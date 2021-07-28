Atari is working on a virtual crypto-casino with classic games

Here's all you need to know about the new Atari Casino. (Image Source: Atari)

Atari has revealed that the company will be unveiling an Ethereum blockchain online casino designed around iconic Atari themed games. Recognising the popular and sought-after nature of cryptocurrencies right now, an online cryptocurrency casino might be a good idea for the company to venture into.

A cryptocurrency casino, or simply crypto-casino is similar to regular casinos but with the rule that bets are accepted and winnings are rewarded in cryptocurrency only. Such systems come with a number of other aspects to be considered for players, including the winnings not being taxable.

Online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies are not exactly new, with numerous sites out there offering functioning on cryptocurrency and rewarding the same. Atari’s venture could be one of its biggest moves in recent years.

Atari will also be reportedly featuring a new game where players will be able to win only on the basis of skill and not luck. (Image Source: Atari) Atari will also be reportedly featuring a new game where players will be able to win only on the basis of skill and not luck. (Image Source: Atari)

The game-maker will be partnering with Decentral Games and will be offering a number of arcade games on the platform. In its blog, the company reveals that users will be able to find nostalgic titles along with some new ones that will be based-on luck. There will also be games where the winners will be determined based on a combination of luck and skill.

Also Read | Best of 80s: The tech that defined the decade

As per a report by the The Signal, Atari will also be featuring a new game where players will be able to win only on the basis of skill and not luck. Through playing and winning in the games, players will be able to earn Decentral Games’ own token, $DG as well as the novel special Atari token called (ATRI).

Atari also launched its own cryptocurrency back in 2018 and later announced its partnership with ultra-games for blockchain-based streaming on the VCS. The new crypto-casino is expected to be domiciled in Vegas city, a gaming city in Decentral Games’ Metaverse, Decentraland. This is a virtual-world where people can interact with the help of an avatar.