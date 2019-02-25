At MWC 2019, Qualcomm gears up for 5G roll out

Qualcomm is gearing up to make available 5G services commercially by the second quarter of 2019, the company said in a keynote at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company is working with telecom company Vodafone to roll out the 5G network, which already has a pre-commercial 5G network live with 11 base stations in Barcelona.

The 5G network will be made available in a total of six regions simultaneously including North America, Europ, South Korea, Japan, and Australia/SEA on Android devices.

“5G rollout happening faster than 4G about ten years back. The Over 20 OEMs and 30 devices getting ready to rollout 5G in the second quarter and more than 20 operators are on-board,” Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm Incorporated said at the event.

The 5G technology will be 10 times faster than 4G and there will be a significant upgrade performance, Amon said. He added that streaming videos will be as easy as streaming music on devices. The download latency will see 3x to 20x improvement from 4G, while content download speeds will improve 3X to 10X. With 5G, the streaming video playback will be at maximum bitrate 95 per cent of the times.

Another significant announcement in this area was that of Qualcomm 5G PowerSaver technology that is said to that bring a solution for all-day battery life to 5G devices. All 5G phones will have this feature and offer the same battery life as Gigabit LTE devices.

The 5G technology is also going beyond phones to laptops. Lenovo has partnered with Qualcomm to design the first fully 5G-enabled laptop that will have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G commute platform that offers 5G connectivity with Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile platform with integrated 5G was also announced at the event. The chipset essentially will help mass volume expansion of the technology beyond flagships, sampling for which will begin in 2020 with select OEM partners.

Qualcomm also announced its QCA6696, its new Automotive Wi-Fi 6 chip, which will bring faster Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth support to automotive. The QCA6696 has dual Wi-Fi 6 multiple-input multiple output (MIMO) access points that can support Gigabit in-car hotspot as well as ultra-high definition (ultra-HD) video streaming on multiple displays.

Other features include screen mirroring from compatible devices and wireless back-up cameras. It brings with it Bluetooth 5.1 support and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio as well.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive 4G platform and Snapdragon Automotive 5G platform for the company’s automotive was announced as well. The Automative 5G platform includes support for dual SIM dual active (DSDA).

