At Build 2026, Microsoft doubles down on proprietary AI models to win every layer of the AI stack

Microsoft Build 2026: The biggest news from the developer conference in an easy-to-digest, easy-to-skim list.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
6 min readNew DelhiJun 3, 2026 08:16 AM IST
Microsoft Build 2026CEO Satya Nadella doubled down on AI agents and other developer tools during his keynote at the company's annual Microsoft Build conference. (Image credit: Microsoft)
Make us preferred source on Google

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella kicked off the annual Build 2026 keynote in San Francisco, doubling down on AI agents and proprietary models as the company seeks to compete more directly with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The company has long been one of the world’s largest software companies and a leading provider of cloud infrastructure and services. Yet despite its scale, it has historically struggled to build its own cutting-edge artificial intelligence models. That changed on Wednesday, when the company took its first major step toward reducing its dependence on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, in which it has invested in billions.

During the opening day of its Build developer conference, Nadella previewed Microsoft’s first reasoning AI model, the inaugural model in a new family of MAI models. He also announced Project Soltera, an Android-based software platform that Microsoft describes as “a chip-to-cloud platform designed for an open, multi-agent world that expands how agents are built, deployed, and experienced.” Microsoft also unveiled Microsoft Scout, an “always-on” assistant designed to help users prepare for meetings, manage schedules, and draft emails. The assistant is based on OpenClaw.

Here’s everything Microsoft announced on the first day of Build, and why it matters to developers.

MAI-Code-1-Flash

At its Build developer conference, Microsoft unveiled MAI–Code-1-Flash, its first reasoning model that takes written response from humans and generate a source code for websites and applications. The AI system is very similar to models offered by OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, and the company jumps on the trend of vibe coding in a big way where AI is being used to write a code.

MAI-Code-1-Flash is part of MAI-Thinking-1, Microsoft’s first reasoning model. The model is medium-sized (35 billion active parameter model with a 128K context window) and is “built for high efficiency and performance, but importantly, at a low token cost,” according to Kyle Daigle, Microsoft’s chief of developer marketing and chief operating officer of GitHub, in a blog post. MAI-Thinking-1 is available in Microsoft Foundry as a private preview.

Microsoft also unveiled other in-house models for generating images, transcribing audio, creating and synthetic voices.

Also read | Anthropic, maker of Claude, prepares historic US stock market debut

What are AI tokens?

Tokens are the basic building blocks that AI models use to process and understand text. Think of them as invisible units that determine how AI systems read, process, and generate language. The number of tokens a model consumes directly affects the costs developers incur when using AI models.

Project Soltera

Perhaps the announcement that took everyone by surprise was the launch of Project Soltera, an Android-based operating system designed to run multiple AI agents in a secure environment. The platform is essentially designed to power a new generation of business-focused devices that users interact with primarily through artificial intelligence agents. Steven Bathiche, a technical fellow in Microsoft’s Applied Sciences Group, previewed a device resembling an employee badge, featuring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity, along with a touchscreen display and a fingerprint reader.

Story continues below this ad

A second device, a size of an Amazon Echo Show and Google Next Hub is a compact desktop unit with a built-in screen. Both devices are designed to showcase how AI agents could become the primary interface for future workplace computing.

Microsoft Scout

Nadella also unveiled Scout, an “always-on” assistant, during the keynote at the inaugural Build developer conference. Scout is essentially an AI agent designed to help users prepare for meetings, manage schedules, and draft emails. It is based on OpenClaw, the open-source software that surged in popularity late last year. For now, Scout is available only to a limited group of customers. The assistant bears a striking resemblance to Gemini Spark, Google’s own autonomous AI agent, which was unveiled last month at the I/O developer conference and is currently available only to premium subscribers in the United States.

Eyes quantaum computing

Microsoft also showed off Majorana 2, a next-generation topological quantum chip. The chip is way more capable and reliable than its predecessor, paving the way for a quantum computer that could solve commercially useful problems within three years. In fact, the company claims the new chip is 1,000 times more reliable than its predecessor. Microsoft says the qubits on Majorana 2 survive for an average of 20 seconds, compared with just milliseconds on Majorana 1. There is a global race to develop quantum computers, and the potential is enormous.

Microsoft build 2026 Microsoft also teased the Surface Pro Ultra, the high-end laptop powered by Nvidia’s first PC chip. (image credit: Microsoft)
Also read | Spurred by his mother’s knee pain, this Hyderabad pharmacist built a wearable for chronic pain relief

Microsoft wants to own the ‘AI stack’

Microsoft, a heavyweight in the technology industry for decades, is doubling down on its proprietary AI models as it looks to lower costs and pass those savings on to developers. As the cost of using leading AI models continues to rise, Microsoft sees a financial advantage in building and running its own systems. By deploying these models on its Azure cloud infrastructure, the company can reduce its reliance on third parties such as OpenAI. The strategy mirrors what Google has done with its Gemini Flash models, which can write code, perform a range of tasks, and run on the company’s own infrastructure. More and more, technology giants such as Microsoft are thinking to own every layer of the AI stack as competition intensifies – not only from AI startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic, but also from established Silicon Valley rivals like Google.

Story continues below this ad

Nvidia’s launch of an AI-focused PC chip this week is another sign of this broader industry trend. The world’s most valuable chipmaker is looking beyond the data center and toward edge devices such as personal computers, enabling them to run AI workloads locally rather than relying entirely on the cloud. It is a long-term strategy aimed at gaining control over, and ultimately competing across, every layer of the AI stack.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments