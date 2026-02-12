ASUS Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 and new Vivobook lineup go on sale in India

ASUS has announced that its latest premium and mainstream laptops—the Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 OLED, and an expanded Vivobook range—are now officially on sale across India. The new models are powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 400 series processors and are aimed at users looking for slimmer designs, better battery life, and built-in AI features for everyday work.

Customers can purchase the new laptops through ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, ASUS ROG Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retailers across the country. The Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will go on sale starting March 6.

The refreshed lineup includes the Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA), Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), Vivobook S16 (M3607GA), Vivobook 16 (M1607GA), Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ), and Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ). The price of the Zenbook S16 starts at Rs 1,69,990, while the Zenbook 14 starts at a price of Rs 1,15,990. Meanwhile, the prices of the Vivobook line start at Rs 62,990.