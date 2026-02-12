ASUS Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 and new Vivobook lineup go on sale in India

ASUS’s latest laptops combine OLED displays, Copilot+ features, and improved battery life for work and creativity.

By: Tech Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 03:35 PM IST
ASUS says the new devices embody its "design you can feel" philosophy. Additionally, the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 devices come with ultra-thin designs and ASUS's Ceraluminum chassis. (Image: ASUS)
ASUS has announced that its latest premium and mainstream laptops—the Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 OLED, and an expanded Vivobook range—are now officially on sale across India. The new models are powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 400 series processors and are aimed at users looking for slimmer designs, better battery life, and built-in AI features for everyday work.

Customers can purchase the new laptops through ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, ASUS ROG Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retailers across the country. The Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will go on sale starting March 6.

The refreshed lineup includes the Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA), Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), Vivobook S16 (M3607GA), Vivobook 16 (M1607GA), Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ), and Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ). The price of the Zenbook S16 starts at Rs 1,69,990, while the Zenbook 14 starts at a price of Rs 1,15,990. Meanwhile, the prices of the Vivobook line start at Rs 62,990.

ASUS says the new devices embody its “design you can feel” philosophy. Additionally, the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 devices come with ultra-thin designs and ASUS’s Ceraluminum chassis. This provides devices with the best of both worlds—being light and durable. Furthermore, the textured finish is reminiscent of natural materials while retaining durability.

At the heart of the new laptops is the AMD Ryzen AI 400 series. These chips include integrated neural processing units (NPU) capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of artificial intelligence performance. In other words, this enables the laptops to run various AI features more efficiently while promoting power efficiency at the same time.

The flagship model, the Zenbook S16, tops the range and is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor. In addition, it has a 16-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. The laptop features a slim 1.1-cm metal body, weighs 1.5 kg and is equipped with a six-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system. ASUS says it can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also includes modern security features such as Microsoft Pluton, along with support for Copilot+ PC experiences and ASUS’s own AI tools.

While others would settle for something a bit more compact, the Zenbook 14 is touting a 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen, with the AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 as the powerhouse. Coming in at roughly 1.28 kg, portability is in this laptop’s definition and comes rated for over 25 hours of battery life. Features like a dedicated Copilot key and ASUS NumberPad 2.0 enable everyday productivity better. This model is available exclusively via Amazon and the ASUS Eshop.

The Vivobook series expands ASUS’ AI portfolio into more affordable price segments. The Vivobook S16 targets professionals who want a stylish yet powerful laptop, while the Vivobook 16 (M1607GA) combines a larger display with MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certification.

 

