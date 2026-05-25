Tech launches today (May 25, 2026): ASUS VM441 AiO, Vivo Y600 Turbo, Moto G37 series, and more

Today (May 25) saw a range of announcements across consumer technology, including smartphones, computing devices, and audio products.

From ASUS launching the VM441 AiO with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor to Vivo unveiling the Y600 Turbo in China, and Motorola making the Moto G37 series and Moto Buds 2 available in India, here is a quick look at some of the notable launches of the day, along with their key features, pricing, and availability.

ASUS has launched the VM441 AiO, which it claims is the industry’s first all-in-one PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor. It has a 24-inch full HD display and comes in two storage variants, 512GB and 1TB, priced at Rs 1,01,990 and Rs 1,11,990 respectively.

The device has adjustable tilt support and an ultra slim 22mm stand with 178- degree viewing angles for vibrant visuals across work, streaming, and everyday browsing.

Additionally, it is built as a Copilot+ PC and offers up to 45 TOPS NPU performance for on-device AI tasks, enabling smoother multitasking, content editing, and AI-assisted workflows.

ASUS has also equipped the VM441 with features focused on productivity, communication, and entertainment. The device includes dual 3W front-facing stereo speakers, AI-powered noise cancellation, and a built-in 5MP IR front camera. ASUS has said that the bundled wireless keyboard and mouse are aimed at maintaining a clutter-free setup. Buyers will also receive lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription with 100GB OneDrive storage. The PC will be available for sale via ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, ROG Stores, and authorised retail partners.

Vivo launches Y600 Turbo in China

Vivo has launched the Y600 Turbo in China. The smartphone runs on Android 16, and boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.

Story continues below this ad

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and is available in multiple memory variants. It comes in Dune Gold, Electric Blue, and Millennium Pink colour options. Pricing starts at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 32,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models are priced at CNY 2,599 (around Rs 36,000) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 40,000), respectively.

VIVO Y600 Turbo features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor as well as 8MP front camera.

It packs a 9000mAh battery with fast-charging and weighs 215 grams. Vivo has also equipped the device with sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, electronic compass, and infrared remote control.

Also Read | OpenAI launches free AI image verification tool amid deepfake surge

Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, and Moto Buds 2 released in India

Motorola rolled out the Moto G37, Moto G37 Power, and Moto Buds 2 in India today.

Story continues below this ad

The Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and run on Android 16. The Moto G37 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 13,999, and is offered in Pantone Capri and Pantone Impenetrable colourways. Meanwhile, the Moto G37 Power is available in 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants, priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively, and comes in Pantone Capri, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue colourways. The key difference between the two devices lies in battery capacity, as the Moto G37 packs a 5,200mAh battery, whereas the Moto G37 Power features a larger 7,000mAh unit.

Additionally, both handsets include a 13-megapixel rear camera and are available for purchase via Flipkart, Motorola India’s website, and offline retail stores. Alongside the smartphones, Motorola has also introduced the Moto Buds 2 at Rs 2,999. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds feature a dual 11mm dynamic driver setup and are available in Pantone Carbon, Pantone Gray Mist, and Pantone Violet Ice colour options. Jio users purchasing either smartphone will also receive bundled benefits, including 5,000GB of cloud storage for six months and Google Gemini benefits worth up to Rs 15,000 under the Gemini Pro plan.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)