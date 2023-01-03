Asus ROG at CES 2023: Every new gaming laptop announced

At CES 2023, Asus showcased the complete ROG lineup of products for 2023, which includes the ROG Flow, ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and TUF Gaming series of laptops. Similarly, the company has also showcased the upcoming ROG gaming desktops in small, mid-tower, and super-tower sizes.

The brand has also showcased the ROG Swift OLED 1440p monitor, which is said to be the world’s first 1440p OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and a maximum brightness of 1000nits. The brand also showcased the ROG Swift PG24UQ monitor with features like uniform brightness, matte coating, and a new heatsink system.

The ROG Swift OLED 1440p monitor is also equipped with features like intelligent voltage optimisation to prevent screen burn-in and the company has also made airflow optimisation.

Asus showcased products like ROG Hone Ace and ROG Harpe Acer gaming mouse pad and mouse, created in collaboration with AIMLAB.

The company also teased the ROG Azoth mechanical keyboard with a USB Type-C port, a three-way control knob, an OLED display to view system info, and a Windows/macOS toggle switch. The keyboard comes with Swapabble ROG NX switches with an actuation force of 49gf and the product also comes with a DIY (do it yourself) switch lubing starter kit.

Asus ROG 2023 laptop features

The upcoming Asus ROG range of laptops will offer next-generation CPU from Intel (13th Gen) and AMD (Ryzen 7000), and next-generation GPU from NVIDIA (RTX 4000 series). These laptops will also come with an advanced thermal design and Nebula display.

To improve cooling on the upcoming ROG series of laptops, Asus is using liquid metal as a thermal compound along with a cooling system with seven heat pipes, a full-width heatsink, and a vapour chamber (depending on the model). Some of the high-end models will have as many as three fans and select models will also have integrated dust filters to keep dust and fibres out.

The company has also incorporated full-surround vents for improved airflow. When the temperature of the CPU and the GPU will be less than 50/60 degrees centigrade, the system will turn off all the fans and deliver a 0dB ambient cooling solution.

Select ROG laptops will also get Nebula HDR display with up to 1100nits of peak brightness and up to 1024 dimming zones. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, ROG Zephyrus G14, Scar 16, and Flow 16 laptops will get with ROG Nebula HDR display. These laptops will also feature NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology.

Asus ROG Strix 2023 series

The Asus ROG Strix 2023 series will have models like the ROG Strix Scar 16/18, ROG Strix G16/18, ROG Strix Scar 17, and the ROG Strix G17. These laptops will come with a 16:10 aspect ratio display with a web camera on top.

2023 ROG Strix Scar 16/18 (G638/G834)

The new ROG Strix Scar 16/18 will be powered by a next-generation Intel CPU with up to 65W TDP and a next-generation NVIDIA GPU with up to 175W of TGP. These laptops will feature up to 64GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, up to 4TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD, a mini LED Nebula HDR display, a 90Wh battery, and a tri-fan cooling technology.

2023 ROG Strix G16/18 (G614/G814)

These gaming laptops are also powered by the next-generation Intel CPU and next-generation NVIDIA GPU. The ROG Strix G16/18 will offer up to 32GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 storage. These models also have a tri-fan cooling solution and are equipped with a Nebula display with 500 units of peak brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time.

The ROG Strix G17 (G713) is a laptop based on the next-generation Ryzen 9 CPU with next-generation RTX laptop GPU. This model offers DDR5 RAM, PCIe Gen4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a QHD resolution display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

ROG Zephyrus series

Under the ROG Zephyrus series, the company will have the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, a laptop with a 16-inch primary display, ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Zephyrus M16, and the ROG Zephyrus G14. The 2023 ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU603) will come with a 16-inch Nebula display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms of response time.

The laptop has a six-speaker unit with dual force-cancelling woofers, a 3D mic array, and a 90Wh battery. Similarly, the ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402) will have a 14-inch Nebula HDR display with QHD resolution, and a 164Hz refresh rate.

Similarly, the ROG Flow series will have the 2023 Flow Z13 (GZ301) with a 13-inch Nebula touchscreen display with 500nits of peak brightness and 165Hz refresh rate. This laptop supports external GPU via XG Mobile and it comes with a detachable keyboard design.

The 2023 ROG Flow X13 also has a 13-inch touchscreen mini LED display and will be powered by the next-generation Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU. Lastly, the TUF gaming series will have the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage edition, powered by AMD GPU and AMD GPU. Similarly, there will be TUF Gaming F15/17 and the TUF Gaming A15/17 with next-generation Intel CPU and next-generation NVIDIA GPU.

The company will launch these laptops through 2023, and we can expect to see these devices hit the market by Q2 2023. In terms of pricing, the Asus TUF (2023) is expected to be the most affordable laptop with the next-generation Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU.