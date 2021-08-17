Asus launches its online store in India

Asus has unveiled its official online store in India. So, customers will now be able to buy Asus products directly via the company’s e-store. The company says this initiative is aimed at bolstering consumer experience along with all brand-related information being readily available.

The e-store will be serviced by AYR Technologies, one of the leading sellers online. The site will offer all the products, including ROG (Republic of Gamers) and Consumer PC. It will feature the brand’s gaming and consumer laptops as well, along with flagship smartphones like ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 3.

Customers will be able to make payments using debit and credit cards, digital wallets, and more. Asus has announced that business customers will be able to save up to 18 percent on their purchases by claiming GST Input Tax Credit. There will also offers such as Warranty Extension Packs starting at Rs 99, premium branded accessories starting at Rs 499 and an easy exchange offer through Cashify. These offers will be available for consumers across all cities, as per the company.

The brand says apart from providing services in approximately 30,000 pin-code areas, “it will also include features to offer seamless customer service, such as free delivery, occasional promo offers, call centre support across 220+ service locations, real-time status tracking through MyAccount, and much more.”

Commenting on the launch, Leon Yu, Regional Director of System Business Group, ASUS India said, “An omni-channel presence is key to serve your consumers well and while our extensive offline network offers an innovative experience to users, our online expansion will aid their need for convenient shopping. The launch of ASUS e-store is yet another step in this direction, strengthening the brand’s commitment towards empowering consumers with meaningful innovation, designed to uplift their overall digital journey.”