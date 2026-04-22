Asus launches Expertbook Ultra for on-device AI workloads with military grade durability

Asus has introduced the all-new Expertbook Ultra, the latest flagship in its line of premium and budget-friendly business laptops designed for working professionals.

It is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 3 series, codenamed Panther Lake, that features a CPU-GPU-NPU model which allows users to run small language models and even AI agents on-device.

The Expertbook Ultra is catered to large enterprise CXOs, start-up founders, and MSME business owners who need a device that feels like a natural extension of their intent and allows them to zone into their work, Rex Lee, chief marketing officer and APAC general manager at Asus, said at a launch event held in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 22.

The new addition to Asus’ Expertbook lineup arrives at a time when laptop prices are projected to climb due to a global shortage of memory chips driven by the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure by tech giants such as Meta, Google and Microsoft has absorbed much of the supply of memory or DRAM chips. Research from Omdia indicates that global shipments of desktops, notebooks, and workstations could decline sharply, by around 11 to 12 per cent in 2026.

Prices for the Expertbook Ultra start from Rs 1,49,990, with pre-orders starting today and the laptop officially going on sale on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and other authorised retailers from April 29, 2026, onwards. The laptop will be available in two colourways, namely: Morn Grey and Jet Fog.

Design and durability

Weighing about 990 grams and measuring 10.9 mm thick, the Expertbook Ultra is designed to be highly portable and durable, catering specifically to CXOs and business leaders who prioritise mobility.

The display lid is coated in a PEO (plasma electrolytic oxidation) layer as well as Nano Ceramic technology that, Asus claims, makes the Ultra three times more harder than other premium laptops on the market, while also being resistant to scratches and abrasion.

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It is a US Military Grade laptop (MIL-STD 810H certified), passing 24 tests in 11 categories such as altitude, high temperature, vibration, solar radiation, etc. Internally, Asus said that its hinges have been tested for 20 years of usage and the outer panel of the laptop can withstand over 25 kg of pressure so that users, for instance, do not have to worry about others placing heavy objects on top of it in a flight.

This level of durability also extends to the 3K Tandem OLED display (with upto 1400 nits HDR brightness) as it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus that can withstand pressure from a 100 kg weight. The display is further equipped with Gorilla Matte that serves as an anti-reflective coating with etching directly on the glass.

Battery and performance

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors and runs on Windows 11 Pro. It features built-in Intel Arc graphics and supports up to 50W TDP performance. The device can be configured with up to 64 GB of LPDDR5x memory and supports WiFi 7 connectivity.

With up to 16 CPU cores, and a next-generation NPU 5 paired with an X3 GPU, the device is built as a true AI powerhouse offering a total of 180 TOPS of AI performance across platforms, Asus said.

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On the AI front, the ExpertBook Ultra is a Copilot+ PC with a dedicated key, indicating it meets the minimum performance requirements to run AI workloads locally on the device.

In terms of battery life, Asus said that the Expertbook Ultra is built for serious travel as it packs a 70W battery, ensuring up to 19 hours single charge usage and 26 hours of video playback as well as 30 minutes fast-charging support. The premium laptop comes with two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with DAC.