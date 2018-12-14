Asus CEO Jerry Shen resigns, will step down from January 1, 2019

Asus CEO Jerry Shen will be stepping down from his post, effective January 1, 2019, bringing an end to his 11-year stint at Asus. Shen in a statement to Engadget said that he will be starting a new AIoT startup named iFast as its Chairman and CEO.

Advertising

However, he will still be maintaining a link with Asus as the company has purchased a 30 per cent stake in iFast. Shen also said that he will be devoting himself to assisting Asus with its transition into the AIoT industry.

After Shen leaves on January 1, 2019, he will be replaced by two acting CEOs namely PC business lead S Y Hsu and global customer service lead Samson Hu.

With the announcement of Jerry Shen’s departure, Asus also announced that it will be revamping its mobile strategy going forward, with more focus on gaming industry products and devices for power users, which might mean much less focus on consumer products like Zenfone and ZenWatch.

Advertising

Asus chairman Jonney Shih in an interview with Business Next said the shift in its mobile strategy due to the mobile market being a “bloody battlefield”.

Asus has issued a statement regarding its Zenfone lineup of smartphones saying, “With regard to the doubts raised by some on the continuation of the ZenFone brand, we confirm that we will continue to develop the ZenFone series, while also aiming to expand the gaming smartphone market. We will focus on perfecting solutions for gamers and power users.”

Asus recently launched the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) and Zenfone Max (M2) phones in India, which are mid-range phones.