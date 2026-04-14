ASUS announces Zenbook S14, DUO, and A series with next-gen AI performance

According to a recent announcement, ASUS has begun taking pre-orders for its latest Zenbook range of high-end laptops in India. This line of laptops features the latest Zenbook S14, Zenbook DUO, and Zenbook A14 models, as well as a newly released Zenbook A16 and an upgraded version of the Vivobook lineup.
Prices for the Zenbook lineup begin at Rs 1,79,990, while the Vivobook range starts at Rs 98,990. The devices will go on sale from April 21 across ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail partners, while the Zenbook A16 will be available at a later date.
The new model shows that ASUS’s focus is on the marriage of luxury design and functionality. Among the new additions to ASUS’ portfolio is Ceraluminum, a unique material used for adding robustness while keeping a luxurious appearance. Laptops under consideration are lightweight and durable.
The computers are equipped with future-oriented platforms such as the new generation Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. These CPUs have been created for the effective handling of AI-related tasks.
The Zenbook models can be pre-ordered from April 14 to April 20. As part of a limited-time offer, customers can get benefits worth up to Rs 11,598, including a two-year extended warranty and three-year accidental damage protection at Rs 999. Buyers of the Zenbook DUO will also receive an ASUS Vigour Backpack.
Arnold Su, vice-president of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, said the company aims to create devices that are both powerful and easy to use. “From advanced materials like Ceraluminum to thinner, lighter form factors, our goal is to create devices that are not only powerful but also intuitive and comfortable to use,” he said.
The Zenbook S14 stands out with its ultra-slim 1.1 cm profile and lightweight 1.2 kg design. It features a 14-inch 3K OLED display and offers up to 27 hours of battery life. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, it supports AI-assisted workflows with strong multitasking capabilities.
The Zenbook DUO is designed for users who need flexibility. The laptop comes with twin 14-inch OLED touch screen panels that can run at a 144 Hz refresh rate to work smoothly across both panels. Surprisingly, despite having a dual display, this laptop provides up to 32 hours of battery life.
The A14 and A16 variants of Zenbook feature lightweight and high-performance specifications. The A14 is only 1 kg and works for up to 33 hours on battery with the Snapdragon X2 processor and AI capabilities.
The refreshed Vivobook lineup brings AI-powered features to a wider audience. The Vivobook 14 and 16 models, powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 processors, support tasks like search, summarisation, and task management. They also come packed with a face-unlock AI camera.
Vivobook S14 and S16 represent the right mix between performance and mobility with their light designs and long battery lives of 29 hours. Featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, they are meant for those who desire stable performance for working and creative activities.