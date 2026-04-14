ASUS announces Zenbook S14, DUO, and A series with next-gen AI performance

The laptop comes with twin 14-inch OLED touch screen panels that can run at a 144 Hz refresh rate to work smoothly across both panels. (Image: Asus)

According to a recent announcement, ASUS has begun taking pre-orders for its latest Zenbook range of high-end laptops in India. This line of laptops features the latest Zenbook S14, Zenbook DUO, and Zenbook A14 models, as well as a newly released Zenbook A16 and an upgraded version of the Vivobook lineup.

Prices for the Zenbook lineup begin at Rs 1,79,990, while the Vivobook range starts at Rs 98,990. The devices will go on sale from April 21 across ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail partners, while the Zenbook A16 will be available at a later date.

The new model shows that ASUS’s focus is on the marriage of luxury design and functionality. Among the new additions to ASUS’ portfolio is Ceraluminum, a unique material used for adding robustness while keeping a luxurious appearance. Laptops under consideration are lightweight and durable.