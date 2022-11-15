Asus announces Android 13 stable update rollout plans for Zenfone and ROG devices

While Asus was relatively quick in kicking off Android 13 beta testing for some of its newer smartphones like the Zenfone 8, the company had yet to reveal when the stable version of the update would hit its devices. This comes even as a lot of other smartphone brands had already started rolling out stable Android 13. The Taiwanese company has now finally confirmed dates for the Zenfone 8/9 series and the ROG Phone 5/5S/6/6D series.

The Asus Zenfone 9 will receive the update in December, followed by the Zenfone 8 series. The Zenfone 8 series comprising the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip will get it from January next year. Note that this doesn’t mean that these devices will get Android 13 on the very first day of the month. Asus rolls out updates in a phased manner so the update might take some time to appear. There may be regional discrepancies too.

The official timeline for the ROG phones as shared by ROG’s official Twitter account The official timeline for the ROG phones as shared by ROG’s official Twitter account

Moving on to Asus’s gaming phone department, none of the devices will get updated to Android 13 stable this year. The ROG Phone 6D and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will get it beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro will jump on to the latest Android version around the same time, although we expect them to trail the 6D series.

Last in the line are the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, ROG Phone 5S, ROG Phone 5S Pro which will pick up Android 13 from the second quarter of 2023 (May onwards).

Asus typically only rolls out a maximum of two Android system updates to its offerings, meaning that the Zenfone 8, ROG Phone 5 series, and the ROG Phone 5S series will most probably be hitting the end of the road when they receive Android 13. The Zenfone 7 series that launched with Android 10 and haven’t made the cut testify to this. Security patches will likely continue for some months though.