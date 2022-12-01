Asus adds 6 new enterprise-focused laptops to its ExpertBook lineup

Asus on Thursday launched a bunch of laptops in India aimed at empowering hybrid working. These are the ExpertBook B5, B7, B2, B3, and 12th Generation B9 & B1. The company claims that the laptops are built to enhance productivity and deliver a powerful, smooth experience. These new models will be available through Asus Enterprise Channel Partners.

Some features common across the refreshed ExpertBook lineup include agile and durable materials, “robust multi-layered security,” built-in ethernet port, and several health protection features – ASUS Antibacterial Guard and a TÜV Rheinland-certified display.

ExpertBook B5 series

The ExpertBook B5 (B5402CBA) and B5 Flip (B5402FBA) feature Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i7 P-series 28W high-performance processor with Thunderbolt 4, Iris Xe graphics, up to 40 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and fast Wi-Fi 6. The displays are sized 14-inch displays with FHD resolution and anti-glare coating. They also support up to two SSDs. The B5 Flip is a convertible laptop that has a touch display and comes with a garaged stylus. Both B5 and B5 Flip have built-in noise-cancelling microphones and keyboards that resist everyday spills and splashes.

ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402FBA)

The ExpertBook B7 Flip is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 28-watt P-series processor along with the Intel Iris Xe iGPU, and offers support for up to 64 GB of fast DDR5 RAM. Asus says it’s “built for effortless on-the-go productivity.” The laptop features a 5G cellular modem and also includes the latest Wi-Fi 6 interconnectivity.

The display size goes up to 14″ QHD+ (2560 x 1600) with a 16:10 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass. Onboard is also the ASUS Private View display feature, which enables a narrow 45-degree field of view, protecting your privacy from prying eyes. The laptop also features a 360° hinge and comes with the ASUS Pen. The body is built with “magnesium-aluminium alloy structural reinforcement for increased chassis strength.”

ExpertBook B3 Flip (B3402FBA)

The ExpertBook B3 Flip has a 360° any-position hinge (Image credits: Asus) The ExpertBook B3 Flip has a 360° any-position hinge (Image credits: Asus)

The ExpertBook B3 Flip has a 360° any-position hinge, allowing both PC and tablet use. The tablet use is enabled with an optional garaged stylus. Like some of the other laptops in this lineup, the B3 Flip is protected by MIL-STD 810H US military standard. The laptop also has a two-way AI noise-cancelling technology that employs sophisticated machine-learning techniques, helping you sound crisp and clear to the other party.

ExpertBook B2

The Asus B2 Flip offers extensive hardware customisation options to “give businesses a wide choice of solutions to meet their business needs.” The Asus B2 Flip offers extensive hardware customisation options to “give businesses a wide choice of solutions to meet their business needs.”

The ExpertBook B2 series (B2402CBA & B2402FBA / B2502CBA & B2502FBA) is available in 14-inch/15.6-inch display sizes and flip/clamshell options. It offers extensive hardware customisation options to “give businesses a wide choice of solutions to meet their business needs.” Powering these laptops are the Intel Core vPro i3-i7 processors.

ExpertBook B9 and ExpertBook B14 (updated with 12th Gen Intel processors)

The ExpertBook B9 (B9400) has been updated with the 12th generation up to Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. It features 32 GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz memory, storage up to dual 2 TB SSDs, and Wi-Fi 6. The 14-inch display is surrounded by ultrathin bezels, thanks to NanoEdge technology. There’s also an infrared camera onboard along with a smart proximity sensor for fast biometric face login. The 66Wh battery promises all-day battery life.

The ExpertBook (B14) B1400 has also been updated with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with support of up to 48 GB of RAM and hybrid SSD + HDD storage. It is built using aluminium alloy, has a power-key fingerprint sensor, and weighs just 1.45kg.