Asus launches A3402 and A3202 AIO in India: Check price, details and other specs

Asus AIO A3 series with 12th Gen Intel processors introduced in India

Asus has launched two new All-in-One desktops as part of its A3 series. Powered by 12th Gen Intel processors and featuring Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Asus A3 series AIOs have a minimalistic design and are aimed at users who want a machine that offers smooth performance.

Asus A3402 and A3202 specifications

The Asus A3402 AIO features a 23.8-inch screen and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. The machine supports up to 512GB of NVMe SSD with memory upgradable up to 32GB. The Asus A3402 is also available in a touchscreen variant.

It also has an additional 2.5-inch SSD/HDD and two 3W speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The machine comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse and even has a 720p webcam.

On the connectivity front, both A3202 and A3402 have one HDMI 1.4 in and one HDMI 1.4 out port along with one USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. They also support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Asus A3202 is a slightly smaller AIO with a screen size of 21.45 inches. With a FullHD display, the A3202 AIO is available in either Intel’s 12th Gen i3 or i5 configurations. The device comes with 8GB of RAM, which is upgradable up to 32GB and has a 512GB NVMe SSD. Similar to the A3402, it comes with a wireless mouse and keyboard and a 720p webcam.

Asus A3402 and A3202 price and availability

The Asus A3402 and A3202 can be purchased from the Asus website and Asus exclusive stores and start from Rs 54,990 and Rs 65,990. The A3202 will also be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.