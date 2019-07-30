Assam floods: Airtel, Vodafone Idea offer free voice, data benefits to subscribers in Assam

Vodafone Idea and Airtel are offering free voice and data benefits to their subscribers in flood-hit Assam. The telecom operators have sent out press statements detailing the benefits. Close to 30 lakh people in 19 of the state’s 33 districts have been affected by the floods, which also claimed over 70 lives.

Advertising

Bharti Airtel is giving free credit of talk time along with 100MB to 5GB data in accounts of its Assam subscribers. The validity of prepaid plans will also be extended to help them stay connected and online. In addition, Airtel has extended the bill payment dates for its postpaid subscribers.

Vodafone Idea is offering its 10 lakh subscribers in the area free data benefit of 100MB to 5GB, which the company says has already been credited to their accounts. Free validity is another benefit that Vodafone is offering to its subscribers in Assam.

Vodafone Idea has also said that it organised a flood relief drive in the area, providing food and water to flood victims at the relief camps. The company’s on-ground team of experts is said to be working to restore 2G, 3G, and 4G connectivity as well.

Advertising

Also read: Assam Floods: How a college turned into a jail overnight

Though the floodwaters have receded in Biswanath and Karbi Anglong districts, the flood situation in Assam remains grim with toll mounting to 74 last week. A total of 1.04 lakh displaced people are estimated to be in 782 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by district administrations, as per a PTI report.