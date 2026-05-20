‘As vital as energy and defence’: Countries rushing to build AI infrastructure, says Michael Dell
Dell CEO Michael Dell’s remarks at the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas come at a time when India is attracting large tech companies to invest in the country’s cloud and AI infrastructure.
Dell CEO Michael Dell has said that all major countries are investing in building and expanding data centres and compute infrastructure, as artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being framed as a contest for global dominance. The billionaire, who runs one of the world’s largest infrastructure companies, adds that Dell is ready to support the development of AI infrastructure, the backbone of the AI economy.
“We know about those large data centres because we are helping build them. We have extensive capabilities and support to build them out not just in India, but all around the world,” Dell told indianexpress.com during a media Q&A session at the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas.
“Every country is figuring that its AI infrastructure is just as important as its energy, communications, semiconductors, and defence…any strategic capability that a sovereign nation has,” he added.
Michael Dell’s comments come at a time when New Delhi is increasingly looking to build its own domestic AI industry. Large global tech companies, including Dell, Nvidia and Google, are taking note of the country’s AI potential and rushing to build the key AI infrastructure needed to support the growing demand for AI services in the world’s most populous country.
India hosted one of the world’s biggest AI events earlier this year, drawing top tech companies and their CEOs, including Alphabet Inc’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei. They spoke about the advantages India offers, from a vast talent pool and a large consumer market to a booming startup and enterprise ecosystem.
Although power in the global AI economy is not evenly distributed, India wants to be seen as a serious player in artificial intelligence, as it is aware that whichever country builds the largest AI ecosystem will set global AI standards and reap broad economic and military benefits.
Dell Technologies is positioning itself as a key supplier of AI servers and infrastructure powered by Nvidia chips. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
But India needs help to rapidly develop its AI infrastructure, including expanding AI data centres, servers, and potentially advanced semiconductor-related manufacturing. It may be lacking in three key areas: dominant cloud platforms; frontier model labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic; and deep integration with semiconductor design firms such as Nvidia and AMD. While the US holds a lead in these areas, India is pitching itself as the fastest-growing digital market, seeking to leverage its experience in building large-scale digital public infrastructure and position itself as a cost-effective hub for AI innovation.
For the past two years or so, the world’s top tech companies, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta, have spent billions of dollars on artificial intelligence. The main portion of this spending is directed toward building AI infrastructure, particularly high-performance chips supplied by companies like Nvidia and manufacturing partners such as TSMC. Companies are ramping up infrastructure investments to keep pace with surging global demand for AI services, which are becoming increasingly popular, especially in the business sector.
Players like Dell are benefiting from the AI boom, as the company slowly transitions from being just a PC maker to becoming a key AI server supplier powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra chips. At the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas this week, the company announced that it has over 5,000 clients for its AI Factory line of servers, which power artificial intelligence workloads using Nvidia chips, software, and services, up from 4,000 when the company reported quarterly earnings in February.
Customers, including Eli Lilly and Company, Honeywell International, and Samsung Electronics, are using Dell products for applications such as drug discovery and building AI-optimised semiconductor factories.
Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle.
Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include:
Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech.
Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture.
Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups.
Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape.
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