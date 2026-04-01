As Google teases a screenless fitness wearable, Whoop reaches $10 billion valuation

Google is working on a screenless wearable device aimed at fitness enthusiasts and athletes, the company teased Wednesday. In a 15-second clip posted by NBA star and Google performance advisor Steph Curry can be seen playing with a basketball, and a gray-and-orange band sits on his left wrist. The Google logo is hard to miss, hinting that the launch is imminent.
A screenless gray wristband seen on Steph Curry resembles a Whoop-like wearable with no display, unlike the Apple Watch. Although Google hasn’t shared details on what to expect from the soon-to-be-announced fitness band, its basic functionality likely won’t be too different from Whoop. That means the Google wearable should continuously track your activity 24/7 and provide a range of performance metrics and other data based on that activity.
Google has been working on a fitness-centric, screenless wearable for months. In August 2025, at the Made by Google event, the company announced a long-term partnership with Curry, who signed on as Google’s performance advisor across Google Health, Google Pixel, and Google Cloud. As part of his role, Curry helps Google train its algorithms and design new products and features.
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The launch of a Google-made, performance-driven fitness tracker hints at how the market has evolved beyond the Apple Watch, which to date has been the gold standard in fitness tracking. However, a device like Whoop takes a different approach. Whoop stands apart by avoiding typical fitness tracker features like screens and step counters.
Whoop, the Boston-based health wearable company founded by Will Ahmed during his senior year at Harvard, now operates in more than 200 countries. It turns body metrics data, such as heart rate and sleep levels, into targeted insights that help athletes train more effectively. Whoop is used by well-known athletes and celebrities, including Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.
Coincidentally, Google announced its Whoop rival on the same day that Whoop, a U.S.-based fitness wearable company, raised $575 million in a Series G round at a $10.1 billion valuation, led by Collaborative Fund, as it looks to expand into healthcare and medical uses. The round included participation from investors such as Mubadala Investment Company, Qatar Investment Authority, 2PointZero Group, Abbott, and Mayo Clinic. The company has raised about $900 million to date.