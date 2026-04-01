As Google teases a screenless fitness wearable, Whoop reaches $10 billion valuation

Google is working on a screenless wearable device aimed at fitness enthusiasts and athletes, the company teased Wednesday. In a 15-second clip posted by NBA star and Google performance advisor Steph Curry can be seen playing with a basketball, and a gray-and-orange band sits on his left wrist. The Google logo is hard to miss, hinting that the launch is imminent.

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A screenless gray wristband seen on Steph Curry resembles a Whoop-like wearable with no display, unlike the Apple Watch. Although Google hasn’t shared details on what to expect from the soon-to-be-announced fitness band, its basic functionality likely won’t be too different from Whoop. That means the Google wearable should continuously track your activity 24/7 and provide a range of performance metrics and other data based on that activity.