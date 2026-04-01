As Google teases a screenless fitness wearable, Whoop reaches $10 billion valuation

Google is hinting at a screenless fitness tracker, similar to a Whoop. The launch is around the corner.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 03:02 PM IST
googleGoogle already offers Fitbit and Pixel smartwatches, but the screenless fitness tracker will be a new addition. (Image credit: Google)
Make us preferred source on Google

Google is working on a screenless wearable device aimed at fitness enthusiasts and athletes, the company teased Wednesday. In a 15-second clip posted by NBA star and Google performance advisor Steph Curry can be seen playing with a basketball, and a gray-and-orange band sits on his left wrist. The Google logo is hard to miss, hinting that the launch is imminent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

A screenless gray wristband seen on Steph Curry resembles a Whoop-like wearable with no display, unlike the Apple Watch. Although Google hasn’t shared details on what to expect from the soon-to-be-announced fitness band, its basic functionality likely won’t be too different from Whoop. That means the Google wearable should continuously track your activity 24/7 and provide a range of performance metrics and other data based on that activity.

Google has been working on a fitness-centric, screenless wearable for months. In August 2025, at the Made by Google event, the company announced a long-term partnership with Curry, who signed on as Google’s performance advisor across Google Health, Google Pixel, and Google Cloud. As part of his role, Curry helps Google train its algorithms and design new products and features.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

The launch of a Google-made, performance-driven fitness tracker hints at how the market has evolved beyond the Apple Watch, which to date has been the gold standard in fitness tracking. However, a device like Whoop takes a different approach. Whoop stands apart by avoiding typical fitness tracker features like screens and step counters.

Whoop, the Boston-based health wearable company founded by Will Ahmed during his senior year at Harvard, now operates in more than 200 countries. It turns body metrics data, such as heart rate and sleep levels, into targeted insights that help athletes train more effectively. Whoop is used by well-known athletes and celebrities, including Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Also read | I know more about my troubled sleep thanks to the new Apple Watch Series 11

Coincidentally, Google announced its Whoop rival on the same day that Whoop, a U.S.-based fitness wearable company, raised $575 million in a Series G round at a $10.1 billion valuation, led by Collaborative Fund, as it looks to expand into healthcare and medical uses. The round included participation from investors such as Mubadala Investment Company, Qatar Investment Authority, 2PointZero Group, Abbott, and Mayo Clinic. The company has raised about $900 million to date.

In recent years, Whoop has built a loyal fan base. After all, it’s not just about tracking—it’s about optimising your body’s recovery and performance, an area where Whoop has excelled. Whoop and the Apple Watch, for example, are very different devices for very different users. Both are comfortable to wear and provide interesting, mostly accurate health, sleep, and fitness insights. However, the experience of using them is vastly different, highlighting that they are designed for different types of people.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments