Archaeologists uncover over 700-year-old warship from failed Mongol invasion

The newly identified vessel, known as Ship No. 3, was first located in 2023 using acoustic seabed scanning. It lies about 65 feet underwater and is buried under layers of sediment. (Image for representation: unsplash)

Archaeologists working off the coast of Takashima Island in Japan have uncovered a 745-year-old shipwreck believed to be part of a massive Mongol invasion fleet that met a dramatic end in the 13th century. The find, located in Imari Bay, is the third such vessel discovered in the area in the past 15 years.

The wreck has also uncovered a variety of objects, including a short sword that was still in its scabbard, bundled arrows, and even engraved chopsticks. These objects have been underwater for centuries and have been preserved since a powerful storm sank the fleet during its mission.

A failed invasion

The ship is linked to the 1281 Mongol invasion of Japan, led by Kublai Khan. The campaign, known as the Koan War, was one of the largest naval operations of its time.