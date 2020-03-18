Here are 5 apps to keep your kid engaged at home Here are 5 apps to keep your kid engaged at home

Most educational institutions have been shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic. It has just been a couple of days since the government announced the closing of all schools but the kids are already bored sitting at home and that’s worrying parents.

Some parents are struggling to keep their children engaged in indoor activities given they can’t step out to the playground or meet other kids right now. For that reason we have listed out five apps that will help parents engage kids in different activities at home so they are not bored. At least till the schools reopen.

YouTube Kids

There’s YouTube and then there’s YouTube Kids app. As the name suggests this one is specifically for the kids out there. The app provides family-friendly content and allows parents to control the kind of video the kids can watch. There are options like limit screen time, keep up with what they watch, block videos or channel that shouldn’t appear again, flagging video for review.

YouTube Kids provides different kinds of topics including favourite shows and music. It helps to ignite the kids’ inner creativity and lessons on how to build a model volcano and many more. The apps lets create up to eight kid profiles each with their own viewing preferences, video recommendations, and settings. Parents can always choose from “Approved Content Only” mode or select an age category that fits the child, “Preschool”, “Younger”, or “Older”.

ABC Kids

ABC Kids is a free phonics and alphabet teaching app for children. This app caters all the way from toddlers to preschoolers and kindergartners. It features a series of tracing games to help kids recognise letter shapes, associate them with phonic sounds. This one also allows kids to put their alphabet knowledge to use in fun matching exercises.

The app also allows adults to easily access settings to engage Teacher Mode, look at report cards, or toggle tracing and phonics games to better facilitate learning. ABC Kids is free to download.

Kids Brain Trainer

The app provides different kinds of activities like match an image to its shadow, find the odd image in a collection of images, match images to its families, memory game, and match cards. These activities will help develop child’s motor and cognitive skills. The Kids Brain Trainer app provides a total of 144 knowledge games. Some of them include: build vocabulary, develop speech abilities, visual-spatial relations, short term memory, and many more.

Kids Doodle

Kids Doodle provides 24 brushes for kids to draw such as glow, neon, fireworks, crayon, among others. The app also provides kids to playback the painting process as a cartoon video clip. It also allows kids to doodle on the photos they like. There’s a built-in gallery as well.

Khan Academy Kids: Free educational games & books

The learning app includes educational activities, books, songs, and games for toddlers, preschoolers, kindergarteners, and first graders. Using the app kids can learn reading, language, writing, math, social-emotional development, and open-ended activities and games like drawing and coloring encourage creativity and self-expression. The app is available on Play store for free.

