These apps will help you maintain social distancing (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) These apps will help you maintain social distancing (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Covid-19 cases are rising in India with every passing day. In this scenario, social distancing is the only solution to contain the spread of Covid-19. Developers around the world have taken this as an opportunity to design and release applications that will help people main social distancing.

We have listed some of the best and efficient social distancing apps you can download on your smartphone today.

1point5

Developed by the United Nations 1point5 application helps users maintain social distancing. The app basically scans nearby mobile devices using 1point5 and warns you when a device enters your 1.5 meter perimeter. If someone enters the 1.5 meter perimeter your phone will vibrate and show a photo that will remind you to maintain social distancing. The app uses Bluetooth to alert users. Users must have Bluetooth turned on at all times for the app to work efficiently. It also lets users adjust the distance between 1.5 meters and 2.5 meters. The app is available on Google Play store.

WaitQ

Experts from various fields under Vorfreude Community have developed an application called WaitQ that can help us maintain social distancing which is of utmost importance right now. WaitQ app helps users maintain social distance at public places such as grocery stores, pharmacies, malls, bus stops, salons, parks, petrol pumps, and public transport. The app provides real-time data about how crowded a particular area is and indicates with the help of red, yellow, green colours.

For the WaitQ app to work all stores and public places must have a QR generated. Users will need to scan the QR code each time they visit that particular place and click on “I am done” while coming out of the store. When a user crosses 200m distance from that particular store he or she will be automatically considered out of the queue. The WaitQ app also checks how crowded a particular place is by going on the app.

DROR

DROR is yet another social distancing application that also works as a personal safety assistance platform. The platform provides users with a daily, weekly, and 14 days report on how well they have maintained social distancing in the selected period. The app also shows users a real-time score of their social distancing movements. Besides helping users maintain social distancing the application also provides 24*7 emergency helpline, family trip tracking option, roadside assistance service, ambulance services, among others. The app is available on Google Play store.

