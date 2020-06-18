Apple’s WWDC 2020: What to expect from the keynote

What to expect from WWDC 2020: iOS 14, New iMac, watchOS 7, and more What to expect from WWDC 2020: iOS 14, New iMac, watchOS 7, and more

Apple’s annual worldwide developers’ conference takes place on Monday, June 22. WWDC is typically an in-person event, but this year the conference is an online-only affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the week-long conference is still taking place. where we can expect lots of big announcements.

WWDC is primarily a software event, where Tim Cook and other executives reveal new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, WatchOS that run on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple watch. However, Apple is also known for revealing new hardware at the event. Like in earlier years, the keynote presentation will be streamed online around the world.

From next versions of iOS, macOS and watchOS to a new iMac, AirTags, StudioPods to the updated HomePods, here’s what to expect from next week’s WWDC 2020.

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will be massively overhauled – at least, that’s what rumours suggest. The biggest changes coming to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 include a home screen where you can see a full list of your installed apps, a fitness app that will let users download guided workout videos, a feature that will allow users to handwrite text in any text input field using Apple Pencil, the ability to record phone calls, and more. Messages may also get updated with a slew of new features.

Apple WWDC 2020: watchOS 7, macOS 10.13 and more

In addition to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, we expect to see Apple announcing software updates for Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV. For Apple Watch, Apple will release watchOS 7 which will bring new parental controls, new watch features and blood oxygen monitoring, among others. Perhaps the most anticipated feature of watchOS 7 will be sleep tracking. The new “Sleep” app would use various sensors in the Apple Watch to track sleep habits and improve the quality of the sleep.

As far as the new version of macOS is concerned, there is not much information available at the moment. Meanwhile, tvOS got a major overhaul last year with features like multi-user support.

A transition from A transition from Intel processors to ARM?

Apple WWDC 2020: New iMac, AirPods Studio, Apple TV and more

Rumour has it that an iMac 2020 model will be announced at this year’s WWDC, featuring thin bezels and the design language of iPad Pro. Apple hasn’t updated the iMac design for years, so it makes sense if the company announces a new iMac this year. It’s being said that the new iMac might be powered by the T2 chip. We still don’t know how much does the new iMac cost when it’s announced, but the current model starts at $1099 for the 21.5-inch version.

Apart from the new iMac, we are constantly hearing about AirPods Studio. According to rumours, Apple is working on a pair of high-end over-the-ear headphones. Called AirPods Studio, they would feature noise-canceling technology, magnetically-attached band, cup padding, and premium sound. Apple’s rumoured AirPods Studio will compete with high-end headphones from Bose and Sony.

Apple is also supposedly working on a new Apple TV model. The new model will an upgrade from the current Apple TV 4K. The updated Apple TV will have an A12X processor and 64GB storage for the base model. We’ve also heard Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracker, called AirTags.

Apple’s transition from Intel to ARM

One of the biggest rumours floating about the keynote presentation is that Apple will finally announce its plans to move away from Intel chips to ARM. Back in 2005, Apple made a switch from PowerPC to Intel. Apple has been using ARM-based chipset in its iPhones and iPads for years. While we expect the transition from Intel to ARM may be announced next week, don’t expect new devices until 2021. The role of developers is crucial in the smooth transition to ARM.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd