Apple’s WWDC 2020: What to expect from the annual developer conference

Apple will host its annual developer conference, WWDC, from June 22. For the first time, however, the event will be online-only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple also said that the annual WWDC will be free for all developers to access via its developer app and website. Apple typically announces new software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV+ at WWDC. Like previous years, the main keynote event will be streamed online for free.

Here’s what to expect from the 31st annual worldwide developer conference.

What is WWDC?

Apple’s Worldwide developer conference, better known as WWDC, is an annual event where the company invites thousands of developers to participate in various hands-on sessions with Apple engineers. For the past few years, Apple has been holding its annual developer conference in June in San Jose, California.

WWDC is usually exclusive to only 5,000 developers, who need to buy tickets by paying $1,599 for the five-day event based on a random lottery. This year, developers will be able to particulate in the event virtually through Apple’s developer website and app.

When is WWDC 2020 keynote?

WWDC 2020 starts on June 20 which means the main keynote event will take on that day. Anyone can watch the keynote through Apple’s official website or the WWDC app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You will also be able to watch the live-stream of the keynote online via the Safari, Chrome, and Firefox desktop browsers.

What to expect from WWDC 2020?

At WWDC 2020, Apple will detail new software features coming to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. That new versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS don’t come before the fall. WWDC is always focused primarily on software, but the event did feature new hardware as well.

iOS 14

As you might expect, Apple will introduce a new software update for the iPhone. The update, likely to be called iOS 14, will bring in a number of new features to iPhones. A few features expected to include a new AR app, a fitness app, and a new feature called “Clips” that would allow users to interact with parts of third-party apps without needing to install them. iOS 14 also could bring home screen widgets and wallpaper customizations to the iPhone. It’s being said that every iPhone with iOS 13 will support iOS 14.

WatchOS 7

Apple appears to include big changes and features in watchOS 7. Some of the rumoured features include sleep tracking, new Infograph pro and International watchfaces, the ability to share watchfaces and set photos as your watchface, and parental controls.

Other OS updates

The next version of macOS, iPadOS and tvOS are also expected to be announced at WWDC 2020. Unfortunately, we don’t know yet what new features come to macOS, iPadOS and tvOS.

Hardware

Last year, at WWDC, Apple announced a Mac Pro, a professional-focused desktop computer with a starting price of $5,999, along with a $4,999 high-end monitor called the Pro Display XDR. This year, we expect Apple to reveal its long-rumored over-ear headphones that include swappable ear pads and headbands that magnetically attach. The headphones will reportedly have a modular design that will allow users to switch out parts. Dubbed StudioPods, Apple’s answer to Bose 700 could cost over $400.

Next on the list is the updated version of the Apple TV set-top box which will reportedly use the A12 Bionic chip and HDMI 2.1 input. We have also heard that Apple is developing a game controller that will be announced alongside the new Apple TV. Apple hasn’t updated the Apple TV since 2017. Apple is also expected to announce refreshed iMacs with the latest Intel chipsets.

Apple may also unveil the AirTags trackers, a Tile-like device that can be attached to your keys or bags to make them locatable through the Find My app on your existing device. The accessory will utilise U1 Ultra wideband chip found inside the iPhone 11. The U1 chip was first added to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro series last year, but has yet to appear in any other Apple device.

