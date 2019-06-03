Toggle Menu Sections
Live Scorecard
321/8 (48.1)
England
vs
348/8 (50.0)
Pakistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Apple WWDC 2019: watchOS 6 announced with dedicated app store, new watch faceshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/apples-wwdc-2019-ios-watchos-macos-tvos-all-you-need-to-know/

Apple WWDC 2019: watchOS 6 announced with dedicated app store, new watch faces

Apple has kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook. The company has announced a new version of tvOS alongside the sixth-generation of watchOS.

Apple WWDC 2019, wwdc 2019, iOS 13, Apple WWDC 2019 news, watchOS, watchOS 6, macOS 10.15, tvOS 13, wwdc 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during Apple WWDC on June 3, 2019, in San Jose.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has just delivered the opening keynote address at the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 3, 2019, in San Jose, California. The company has so far introduced the latest updates tvOS and watchOS.

Apple WWDC 2019: tvOS 13

Apple has introduced multi-user support for tvOS. This allows everyone in your house to get their own “Up Next” list and recommendations. Interestingly, Xbox and PlayStation 4 controllers will now work with Apple TV too. The new tvOS is “more personal and more entertaining than ever,” Cook says.

The App Store is coming to Apple Watch.

Apple WWDC 2019: watchOS 6

Apple unveiled watchOS 6 on Monday, the newest version of the operating system for the Apple Watch. It features new watch faces such as Gradient face, Numerals face, Digital face, California dial, etc. Perhaps the highlight of the new watchOS is the App store and that’s huge. Apps will run independently on the watch, not needing a companion iPhone app. You will also be able to search the App Store through your voice, using scribble or via Siri. New apps for watchOS include Apple Books, Calculator and Voice Memos.

WatchOS 6 also offers new health features, Activity Trends. It is essentially a new way to show your previous fitness data and give you a snapshot of how your last 90 days compares to the previous year. And there’s something called Cycle Tracking which allows women to track their menstrual cycle on their watch.

The story is developing

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Apple to debut developer tools aimed at increasing apps for Macs
2 DishTV offer: Cricket World Cup can let you win one year free DishTV recharge
3 Huawei trade secrets lawsuit opens in Texas amid spying allegations