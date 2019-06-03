Apple WWDC 2019: watchOS 6 announced with dedicated app store, new watch faces

Apple CEO Tim Cook has just delivered the opening keynote address at the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 3, 2019, in San Jose, California. The company has so far introduced the latest updates tvOS and watchOS.

Advertising

Apple WWDC 2019: tvOS 13

Apple has introduced multi-user support for tvOS. This allows everyone in your house to get their own “Up Next” list and recommendations. Interestingly, Xbox and PlayStation 4 controllers will now work with Apple TV too. The new tvOS is “more personal and more entertaining than ever,” Cook says.

Apple WWDC 2019: watchOS 6

Apple unveiled watchOS 6 on Monday, the newest version of the operating system for the Apple Watch. It features new watch faces such as Gradient face, Numerals face, Digital face, California dial, etc. Perhaps the highlight of the new watchOS is the App store and that’s huge. Apps will run independently on the watch, not needing a companion iPhone app. You will also be able to search the App Store through your voice, using scribble or via Siri. New apps for watchOS include Apple Books, Calculator and Voice Memos.

WatchOS 6 also offers new health features, Activity Trends. It is essentially a new way to show your previous fitness data and give you a snapshot of how your last 90 days compares to the previous year. And there’s something called Cycle Tracking which allows women to track their menstrual cycle on their watch.

The story is developing