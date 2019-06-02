Apple’s WWDC 2019: iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, new Mac Pro expected

On June 3, Apple will kick off its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. Thousands of developers from around the world, alongside tech media and industry analysts will gather at McEnergy Conventional center to get a preview of what new software features are coming to iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS in 2019. If we get lucky, Apple might also give a sneak peek at the all-new Mac Pro desktop computer as well as a 31.6-inch 6K external monitor.

Advertising

The week-long developer conference will run through June 7 in San Jose, California. Here’s all you need to know about Apple’s WWDC 2019.

Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13

We’re almost certain that Apple will preview its iOS 13 mobile operating system at WWDC 2019. The update, according to Bloomberg and 9to5Mac, will bring a number of new changes such as a redesigned home screen for the iPhone and iPad, a dark mode, Files app improvements and more. We can expect an update to the Health app, whereas apps like Books, Mail, iMessage and Maps will get new features.

It’s being said that iOS 13 for the iPad will introduce a slew of new features designed for the tablet such as displaying multiple windows in a single app using a tab view and a new multitasking feature.

Advertising

Rumours also suggest that a number of iPhone and iPad models won’t get the latest iOS 13 software update. The list includes several iPhone and iPad models: iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPad Mini 2, and the iPad Air.

Apple WWDC 2019: macOS 10.15

Perhaps the biggest change coming to Apple’s macOS is the ability to run iPad apps. This could be seen as a big step for both iOS and macOS, as developers can design a single app that works across both platforms. It’s being under a project codenamed Marzipan. Reports also suggest macOS 10.15 will allow Mac users to use the iPad as a secondary display. As Bloomberg reports, Apple will bring the iPhone’s ScreenTime feature and Siri Shortcuts to the Mac. At the same time, we have also heard that Apple will split iTunes into separate Music, TV and video apps.

Apple WWDC 2019: watchOS 6 and tvOS13

This year’s WWDC will also bring updates to watchOS and tvOS. tvOS 13 is expected to be a minor update, as the company recently updated its TV app across all major platforms. WatchOS 13, on the other hand, is likely to get major new features. The next-generation software will bring a standalone App store to the watch for the first time, according to a report from Bloomberg. That simply means users would no longer need to open the iPhone every time to install apps on to the Apple Watch. The update is also speculated to include a new health app that features a comprehensive menstrual cycle tracking, an audiobook app, calculator, Animoji and Memoji stickers, and new watch faces.

Apple WWDC 2019: Mac Pro

Apple traditionally focuses on software over hardware at its high-profile developer conference, although in the past it debuted new Mac laptops and HomePod. While we are not 100 per cent sure, Apple could announce the all-new Mac Pro desktop computer geared towards pro users at WWDC 2019. There are rumblings of a new Mac Pro with a modular design. In 2017, Apple admitted that the next-generation Mac Pro will arrive sometime in 2019. The 2019 Mac Pro may get announced alongside a 31.6-inch 6K Pro monitor.