Apple’s upcoming iPad to get USB-C, hints code

Amid rumours and speculations about the upcoming Apple iPad, a recent tweet from developer Steve Troughton-Smith suggests that the company’s upcoming tablet is likely to support 4K external displays. According to Troughton-Smith’s recent findings based on the iOS 12.1 beta, Apple’s software seems to hint at support for 4K external displays, which he says is impossible on any iOS device right now including those with a Lightning-to-HDMI adapter. It further makes room for speculation about the inclusion of USB Type-C.

“New in iOS 12.1: the iOS Simulator supports virtualized 4K external displays. This is not possible on any existing iOS device via the Lightning HDMI adapter — lends credence to iPad perhaps getting a USB-C port for 4K video-out?,” reads Steve Troughton-Smith’s tweet.

Smith goes on to explain that the Xcode Simulator for iOS 12.1 has support for a new 3,840×2160 resolution output option, in addition to the existing options of 640×480, 1024×768, 720p and 1080p. At this point, it’s not possible to output content from an iOS device to a 4K external display.

Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter can connect to existing iPhone, iPad, and iPod devices, but it supports an output of 1080p full HD resolution.

In a related news, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that the upcoming iPad is expected to get rid of Lightning connectivity in favour of USB-C.

