Apple’s Siri will no longer default to a female voice in iOS 14.5

Apple will give users a choice of voice for the voice assistant when they set up their devices. The tech giant will add two new English language voices to its Siri voice assistant in the soon-to-be-launched version of iOS. For now, the change is currently available in a beta version of iOS 14.5 that was released on Wednesday.

We’re excited to introduce two new Siri voices for English speakers and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when they set up their device,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. “This is a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.”

When Apple releases iOS 14.5 for the general public this spring, users will be able to choose from four Siri voices, which will no longer be restricted to a female voice in the US. Users have had options to change Siri’s voice from female to male voices, but in the US, Siri has defaulted to a female voice.

New features coming to iOS 14.5

iOS 14.5 is an important update. It was previously thought to arrive in February, then in March, and now we’re hearing that the update will come in April. The latest version of iOS will include a number of features such as setting a default music player of choice, choose a new voice for Siri, dual-SIM 5G option, support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers, and more. The same update will also allow Apple Watch owners to use Face ID to unlock their iPhone — even when wearing a mask.

Apple to hold WWDC 2021 on June 7

Earlier this week, Apple announced that its annual developers conference will begin on June 7. Like last year, it will be an online-only affair due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Apple typically unveils its new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac software at the WWDC. The event runs through June 11 and is free for developers.