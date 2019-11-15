Apple’s Siri could soon understand facial expressions, hints patent

Apple’s intelligent voice assistant Siri could recognise facial expressions as well to interpret commands more accurately. According to a patent filed by Apple at the US Patent and Trademark Office (via Apple Insider), Apple is looking “modify operation of an intelligent agent in response to facial expressions”.

The patent talks about how the action taken by an intelligent software may not match the action user intended in some cases. It is possible that the intelligent voice assistant could be able to interpret commands not just based on facial expressions but also the emotional state of the user.

Apple intends to make Siri more capable by getting it to determine the current emotional state of the user, whether the user reaction is negative or positive or a “degree to which the user is expressing the reaction”. So Siri may be able to interpret the context of a command, like for instance, whether the user is happy or annoyed, etc.

“Intelligent software agents can perform actions on behalf of a user. Actions can be performed in response to a natural-language user input, such as a sentence spoken by the user. In some circumstances, an action taken by an intelligent software agent may not match the action that the user intended,” the patent read.

To classify and interpret the possible meanings of facial expressions, Apple will rely on Facial Action Coding System (FACS), which is a system developed in the 1970s to taxonomize human facial movements by their appearance on the face. In some cases, automated emotion recognition techniques may also be used.

The system will require obtaining an audio input from a microphone as well as one or more images from a camera to “identify information representing a facial expression in the one or more image”. Simply put, Siri will use the device’s camera, in addition to microphone to work with facial expressions.