Apple’s Siri AI Upgrade may be launched later than the expected timeline

The new Siri will also have a more complex conversation, understanding more of the context, and giving more in-depth information.Image credit: Vivek Umashankar/The Indian Express)

Apple’s long-awaited upgrade to Siri has reportedly hit another delay, raising fresh questions about when users will finally see a smarter, more conversational version of the company’s digital assistant.

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the rollout of the revamped Siri is now expected to happen more gradually than previously planned.

The improved Siri feature was expected to be made available with the iOS 26.4 release, which is usually rolled out in March. However, the latest updates indicate that the release may not be on schedule.

Instead, some of the new AI features could arrive later, possibly with an update in May. Other improvements may not appear until iOS 27, which is expected to be launched in September.