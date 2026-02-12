Apple’s Siri AI Upgrade may be launched later than the expected timeline

Internal testing setbacks may push the chatbot-style upgrade beyond its planned March debut.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 12:00 PM IST
The new Siri will also have a more complex conversation, understanding more of the context, and giving more in-depth information.Image credit: Vivek Umashankar/The Indian Express)The new Siri will also have a more complex conversation, understanding more of the context, and giving more in-depth information.Image credit: Vivek Umashankar/The Indian Express)
Make us preferred source on Google

Apple’s long-awaited upgrade to Siri has reportedly hit another delay, raising fresh questions about when users will finally see a smarter, more conversational version of the company’s digital assistant.

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the rollout of the revamped Siri is now expected to happen more gradually than previously planned.

The improved Siri feature was expected to be made available with the iOS 26.4 release, which is usually rolled out in March. However, the latest updates indicate that the release may not be on schedule.

Instead, some of the new AI features could arrive later, possibly with an update in May. Other improvements may not appear until iOS 27, which is expected to be launched in September.

Also Read | Apple readies major iOS 26.4 update with AI-powered Siri overhaul: Report

The reason, according to the report, appears to be performance issues discovered during internal testing. Apple developers reportedly encountered some difficulties while refining the software, leading to a delay in the launch as opposed to rolling out a substandard product.

Apple has yet to issue a public announcement regarding the delays.

The changes planned are quite significant. It is said that the Siri integration would be even closer to popular chatbots called the large language model (LLM) chatbots.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Apple plans to allow external voice-controlled AI chatbots in CarPlay: Reports

This is different from the basic, short, and scripted responses. The new Siri will also have a more complex conversation, understanding more of the context, and giving more in-depth information. The goal? Users can have a smoother and more human-like interaction with their devices, without having to launch specific apps like ChatGPT or Claude.

Reports suggest that Siri’s new features might also rely in part on Google’s Gemini AI Models. This would indeed be different from Apple, which has traditionally preferred to build most of its technology from scratch.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
A Police CCTV footage of the Lamborghini car, owned by tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra, in Kanpur on Tuesday.
Tobacco baron's son arrested 4 days after Lamborghini crash in Kanpur
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement