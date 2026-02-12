Apple’s Siri AI Upgrade may be launched later than the expected timeline

Apple’s long-awaited upgrade to Siri has reportedly hit another delay, raising fresh questions about when users will finally see a smarter, more conversational version of the company’s digital assistant.
According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the rollout of the revamped Siri is now expected to happen more gradually than previously planned.
The improved Siri feature was expected to be made available with the iOS 26.4 release, which is usually rolled out in March. However, the latest updates indicate that the release may not be on schedule.
Instead, some of the new AI features could arrive later, possibly with an update in May. Other improvements may not appear until iOS 27, which is expected to be launched in September.
The reason, according to the report, appears to be performance issues discovered during internal testing. Apple developers reportedly encountered some difficulties while refining the software, leading to a delay in the launch as opposed to rolling out a substandard product.
Apple has yet to issue a public announcement regarding the delays.
The changes planned are quite significant. It is said that the Siri integration would be even closer to popular chatbots called the large language model (LLM) chatbots.
This is different from the basic, short, and scripted responses. The new Siri will also have a more complex conversation, understanding more of the context, and giving more in-depth information. The goal? Users can have a smoother and more human-like interaction with their devices, without having to launch specific apps like ChatGPT or Claude.
Reports suggest that Siri’s new features might also rely in part on Google’s Gemini AI Models. This would indeed be different from Apple, which has traditionally preferred to build most of its technology from scratch.
Controversies don’t seem to stop chasing Udit Narayan. Months after receiving online flak for kissing female members of the audience at his concert, the singer is now making headlines again for alleged ill-treatment of his first wife, Ranjana. The Bihar resident has claimed that Udit not only withdrew her maintenance, but also got his family to remove her uterus under the guise of treatment.