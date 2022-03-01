Apple’s Safari browser may soon get per-website dark mode toggle

Safari, one of the most commonly used web browsers on Apple iPhones, iPads and other devices i known to be fast, reliable and efficient in terms of power usage. However, Apple is expected to soon announce a new feature for Safari across devices that could make it even better.

As per a new report by XDA Developers, Apple could be adding a per-website dark-mode toggle in Safari. As the name suggests, this would allow Safari users to switch dark mode on or off for particular websites, instead of having a common setting for all websites. The feature is also reportedly coming to both macOS and iOS.

9to5Mac has reportedly found traces in WebKit pointing to the feature being in the works. WebKit is Apple’s own browser engine that powers all Safari iterations on iOS and macOS, The open sourced code for the browser can be seen by anyone.

The feature will let users over-ride the system preferences and tailor dark mode on a per-website basis as per their needs. This will help out with websites or certain pages that you want to only see in light, or dark mode.

Safari is always coming with new features to go up against rivals like Google Chrome. Apple also has been working on other features like the much-awaited push notifications system that was spotted on an early iOS 15.4 beta.

The report adds that the per-website dark mode feature is still in development, and that there is no guarantee of the feature going live as of now. However, should it actually be implemented, it will be a nice addition for Safari users.