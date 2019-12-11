Apple’s Pro Display XDR has its own special ‘polishing cloth’ to clean it

The Pro Display XDR, aimed at studios and professionals, has its own special ‘cleaning’ requirements. The Pro Display XDR, aimed at studios and professionals, has its own special ‘cleaning’ requirements.

Apple’s Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR have officially gone on sale, and this is not an average desktop aimed for regular users. The Pro stands for professional users, and the product is aimed at big studios. This also explains the price for the Mac Pro and the display, which has certainly raised some eyebrows. But it also looks like the Pro Display XDR has its own special ‘cleaning’ requirements.

The Pro Display XDR comes in two options: standard or nano-texture display. According to Apple’s support documents, one cannot just take an ordinary micro-fibre cloth to clean the nano-texture glass on this super-expensive screen, which costs $5,999 or nearly Rs 4,25,000 plus. The stand for this display costs another $999, which is the starting price for the iPhone 11.

Thankfully, Apple is providing a special polishing cloth for the display. There’s a dedicated support page on how to clean the page, which was first spotted by MacRumors. To be fair, Apple has dedicated pages on how to clean on all their products.

The support page for the display states that those who are buying the Pro Display XDR with the nano-texture glass, will need to follow the company’s instructions to avoid damage. It notes, “Use only the dry polishing cloth that comes with your display to wipe dust or smudges off the screen. Don’t add water or use other liquids to clean the nano-texture glass.” No other cloths should be used to clean this nano-texture glass.

So what happens if you lose the precious polishing cloth, which sounds like a very real possibility, even in a professional setup? One has to contact Apple and order a replacement. Apple has not explained why this special cloth is needed. Oh, and even the polishing cloth comes with cleaning instructions and has to be hand-washed.

The Nano-texture glass on the display has a nonreflective, matte texture on the screen to help maintain better contrast, but it also looks like this coating is very delicate, and one cannot go touching it with an ordinary cloth. Well given the cost of this display, and the fact that it is aimed at professionals, it is not surprising to see Apple give out a list of specific instructions to ensure no damage takes place.

Still, this will remind many of when the Apple Card was announced and the company did not want customers to put the physical card in a leather or denim wallet. Apple had insisted that in order to maintain the pristine white card and its titanium body needs special treatment. The card also came with elaborated cleaning instructions. Apple didn’t even want the card to touch other credit cards.

The support page noted, “Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card. If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched.”

