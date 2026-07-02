Apple’s privacy features face scrutiny over alleged ‘Hide My Email’ flaw

Apple has not publicly responded to claims that its Hide My Email feature could reveal users' primary email IDs. (Image: Express Image)

Apple’s ‘Hide My Email’ feature, designed to protect users’ privacy by masking their real email addresses, may contain a security flaw that could expose users’ actual email IDs, according to new research.

The issue was first reported by 404 Media, citing cybersecurity researcher Tyler Murphy, who claims he discovered the vulnerability more than a year ago and reported it to Apple. According to Murphy, the company has yet to fix the bug, despite repeated notifications.

Hide My Email is part of iCloud+ and allows users to generate unique, disposable email addresses that forward messages to their primary inbox. The feature is widely used when signing up for apps, newsletters, and websites, helping users keep their personal email addresses private and reducing spam.