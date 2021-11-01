Apple’s ‘pricey’ mixed reality headset could be coming in 2022, report says

Apple’s next big hardware product could be the much-awaited mixed reality headset, and it’s coming as early as next year. In his latest Bloomberg “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman claims Apple is “planning to unleash its own pricey device with advanced chips, displays, sensor, and avatar-based features as early as next year,” meaning the launch will likely happen sometime in 2022.

Mixed Reality, in case you are not aware, brings the real and virtual worlds together. In MR, virtuality and actuality interact in real-time. Rumors have been swirling about Apple’s AR/VR device for a while now, but there’s not much is known about the headset. It’s reportedly going to be priced on a premium side, costing thousands of dollars, and might be aimed at the developer community.

A previous report The Information claimed the upcoming headset will only work in tandem with an iPhone, or a MacBook Pro. That’s similar to the way the first versions of the Apple Watch worked. The Information’s sources also revealed that Apple completed developing the system-on-a-chip (SoC) for the headset “last year” as well as designing the device’s display driver and image sensor. The custom processor will be based on TSMC’s five-nanometer manufacturing process.

Mixed Reality brings the real and virtual worlds together. (Image credit: The Information) Mixed Reality brings the real and virtual worlds together. (Image credit: The Information)

Apple has publically acknowledged how critical the augmented reality tech will be in the near future, but hasn’t said much on virtual reality. Facebook (Meta), Sony, and HTC (Vive) are the leading players in the virtual reality space. Gurman believes one of the use cases of the forthcoming mixed reality headset will be gaming. He adds: the headset could offer a “mixed reality experience that can handle games in high-quality virtual reality.”

For Apple’s first headset, that’s what it’s shooting for: a mixed reality experience that can handle games in high-quality virtual reality with snappy chips and high-end displays,” Gurman said.

Speculation is rife that Apple is planning to show off a mixed reality headset in a few months through an in-person event. This would be the first major product Apple plans to release since the Apple Watch. Earlier this year, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the Cupertino giant is aiming to release the AR/VR headset by mid-2022, followed by an AR headset in 2025.