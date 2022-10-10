Apple’s iPhone 15 might make the switch to USB-C: Report

Apple will be switching to USB-C as soon as 2023, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, he suggests that the iPhone 15 will mark the transition to USB-C. Currently the iPhone and AirPods support the Lightning port at the bottom for charger and require their own cable. Apple has switched to USB-C charging for some devices like the iPad Pro and MacBooks.

While the European Union law will take effect two years from now, Gurman says that Apple is already shifting to make the switch to USB-C privately. The newsletter notes that publicly Apple is opposing the move stating that the “strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.”

Next year’s iPhone 15 will probably make the switch, and the only iPad that still uses the Lightning port will be upgraded to USB-C sometime later this year. This means that AirPods, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad will be the only Apple products left that will need to make the switch.

The report goes on to say that in the coming years, Apple will be looking at wireless charging even on the iPhone and the iPad. Given that Apple watches are already compatible with wireless chargers, the move might be Apple’s effective workaround, assuming the technology matures in the coming years.