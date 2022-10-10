scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Apple’s iPhone 15 might make the switch to USB-C: Report

Apple will most likely switch to USB-C on all devices in the coming years and eventually adopt wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 14The iPhone 15 will most probably support USB-C charging. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple will be switching to USB-C as soon as 2023, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, he suggests that the iPhone 15 will mark the transition to USB-C. Currently the iPhone and AirPods support the Lightning port at the bottom for charger and require their own cable.  Apple has switched to USB-C charging for some devices like the iPad Pro and MacBooks.

While the European Union law will take effect two years from now, Gurman says that Apple is already shifting to make the switch to USB-C privately. The newsletter notes that publicly Apple is opposing the move stating that the “strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.”

Also Read |Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 or other high-end iPhone models, report says

Next year’s iPhone 15 will probably make the switch, and the only iPad that still uses the Lightning port will be upgraded to USB-C sometime later this year. This means that AirPods, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad will be the only Apple products left that will need to make the switch.

The report goes on to say that in the coming years, Apple will be looking at wireless charging even on the iPhone and the iPad. Given that Apple watches are already compatible with wireless chargers, the move might be Apple’s effective workaround, assuming the technology matures in the coming years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 04:30:15 pm
Next Story

Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional as he addresses Liger failure: ‘We all have sh**ty days…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement