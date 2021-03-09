Apple’s next big launch event could take place on March 23

Apple’s first big launch event of the year is days away, and while recent leaks suggest March 23, there is already excitement around what new products the tech giant brings to the market. On Tuesday, YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser suggested that Apple’s next event will be happening on March 23. Prosser isn’t the only one to report that Apple is gearing up to launch new products later this March. Another leaker DuanRui also said Apple’s event is scheduled for March 23.

The Cupertino company expected to launch a slew of new products at its rumoured March event, including new AirPods 3, updated iPad Pro, all-new Apple TV and other gadgets. The AirPods 3 are said to resemble that of the AirPods Pro in terms of design, but without ANC. There are also rumours of a new iPad Pro floating on the internet. Apparently, the 12.9-inch model could be among the first Apple products to feature a mini LED display. Apple could also announce the updated iPad Mini, but this time thew new model might come with an 8.4-inch screen size with a narrower frame but retains Touch ID as well as the Lightning port.

Updated info from a reliable source 👇 Products that are ready: AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV Take that however you’d like… — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2021

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch the 24-inch iMac with its own Apple Silicon. The new all-in-one desktop is believed to look more like the Pro Display XDR. It’s very likely Apple will use its March event to announce the long-rumoured AirTags as well as Apple TV with a new remote and beefed-up processor.

The Tim Cook-led company is known for holding events in March. Its most recent was in 2019, when Apple announced the Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ services. Not to forget, there have been times when Apple announced new products via a press release.

Rumours of Apple holding an event in March is not new. Previously, it was reported that a hardware-focused event would take place on March 16. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, however, dismissed those reports with a tweet claiming that Apple will not hold an event on March 16.